Webb City Too Much For Lady Mustangs

ANDERSON -- Webb City's pressure defense made it difficult for McDonald County to get its offense going in the first half Tuesday night.

The Lady Mustangs went without a field goal for the first two-and-a-half quarters of the game, and when the offense did start having some success, the deficit was too much and McDonald County fell 54-33 to the Lady Cardinals inside Mustang Arena.

"We couldn't ever score (in the first half) because we never really ran an offense," said McDonald County coach Sean Crane. "We never could get the ball down the floor on offense because we were so out of control from the pressure. We've got to get used to that."

Webb City led 9-5 late in the first quarter after Megan Elwood hit a pair of free throws for McDonald County (2-3).

Unfortunately for the Lady Mustangs, those were the last points they would score for a long while.

Webb City went on a 16-0 run to take a 25-5 lead in the second quarter. Kate Brownfield hit a pair of 3-pointers to ignite that run, while Izzy Lopez had a bucket and a 3-pointer, and 6-foot-5 post Sami Mancini had a putback.

"I thought our defensive pressure kind of picked up there in the second quarter," said Webb City coach Lance Robbins. "We were able to get some turnovers and get out and run a little bit, get some buckets in transition. Brownfield really stepped up and hit some threes for us in the second quarter to really stretch the lead. Some of those shots we weren't making in the first quarter, we were making in the second quarter."

Jamie Washam knocked down a pair of free throws with 3:30 remaining in the half to stop the run. Webb City would take a 33-8 lead at halftime.

McDonald County got its first field goal with 4:05 remaining in the third quarter when Carlie Martin knocked down a 3-pointer to bring the Lady Mustangs within 33-11. Katelynn Townsend would hit a 3-pointer later in the quarter and Anna Clarkson and Rylee Anderson also would add buckets.

The Lady Mustangs trailed 42-18 entering the fourth quarter.

Layla Wallian hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and Townsend also hit a trey as McDonald County outscored Webb City, 15-12, in the final period.

"Webb did play really, really well," Crane said. "They're a very good team, but we can do better than that. We've just got to get used to the speed and physicality. We did not play very well early. We started to play a little bit better late, but we've just got to put things together better."

Brownfield led Webb City with 13 points, while Dawsyn Decker had 12 and Mancini 11.

Clarkson, Wallian and Townsend each had six to lead the Lady Mustangs, who host Monett on Thursday at Mustang Arena.

The Lady Mustangs will then host the Lady Mustang Classic on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Webb City 54, McDonald County 33

Webb City^10^21^11^12^--^54

McDonald County^5^3^10^15^--^33

Webb City (2-0): Brownfield 13, Decker 12, Mancini 11, Stanley 9, Lopez 5, Sargent 2, Long 1, Martin 1.

McDonald County (2-3): Clarkson 6, Wallian 6, Townsend 6, Martin 5, Washam 4, Elwood 3, Anderson 3.

Neosho 46, McDonald County 35

The Lady Mustangs fell to Neosho in the consolation finals of the CJ Classic in Carl Junction on Dec. 1.

Neosho jumped out to a 15-2 lead after the first quarter and led 22-6 at halftime and 33-21 entering the fourth quarter.

Karlee Ellick led Neosho (3-3) with 14 points, while Beclynn Garrett had 10.

Carlee Cooper led McDonald County with 11 points, while Jamie Washam had six, Anna Clarkson five, Megan Elwood four, Katelynn Townsend three, Carlie Martin and Rylee Anderson each with two and Corina Holland and Roslynn Huston each with one.