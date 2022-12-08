Telemedicine Unit Now At Anderson Middle School

ANDERSON -- Freeman Health System installed the last telemedicine unit for the McDonald County School District at Anderson Middle School on Tuesday.

Now the district has a unit at every school, allowing students and staff members to have a virtual visit with a provider without leaving the school. Freeman has been working toward the goal of equipping all schools with the units since last year.

Freeman School Health Coordinator Rhonda Warren said the first unit was installed in 2021 at Anderson Elementary. Four or five years ago, Rocky Comfort Elementary received a telemedicine unit. However, it was not nearly as user-friendly as the current ones that have been installed in all schools, she said.

"We're very happy that we've been able to get this program with this equipment available. There was a grant that allowed us to purchase the equipment," she said.

The district is approaching 150 telemedicine visits for this school year so far, whereas last year, there were about 110 for the whole year, she said.

The units have the capability to connect virtually with a health care provider, school nurse, and parent on a video call. The school nurse or health aid conducts the exam using various instruments that allow the provider to hear the patient's heart, see in their ears and throat or look up close at abrasions.

Anderson Middle School Health Aid Samantha Martinez said some parents simply cannot leave work but want to be involved in their child's visit.

Warren said the units are also helpful for staff members, especially now when it is so difficult to find substitute teachers.

If patients do not have insurance, a low-cost, flat fee will apply for the visit; and for staff members, their insurance will allow for a low office visit copay, Warren said.

Martinez said, "I'm excited. I think it's going to be a benefit to the school and the students here. I think once the students see it, they're going to be like, 'What's that?'"

Warren said that, for one group of parents, the units are a convenience. For example, she said, if a student is at the high school and the parent is working in Southwest City, rather than have to drive to Anderson to pick up the student and then drive to Neosho to the doctor, the family may have a telemedicine visit.

"How much time and money did we save them?" she said.

Other parents, however, are struggling. And, for them, the units are a big help. She said the area is truly a healthcare "desert" because of the need to drive so far for a doctor or urgent care.

She said her next step is to work with employers such as Tyson and Simmons to allow employees to take time on their breaks to join the telemedicine visits via their smartphones, so they do not have to leave the workplace. This benefits both the employee by not losing wages and the employer by not losing productivity, she said. The child can stay at school and have a prescription ordered by the provider during the visit, she said.

Keeping students in school longer is another benefit of the program, she said.