Seventh-grade Girls Pick Up Win In Third-place Game Of Wild West Shootout

The McDonald County seventh-grade girls' basketball team picked up a 25-24 win in the third-place game of the Wild West Shootout in Carl Junction.

Issy Moore's baseline jumper with 10 seconds left gave the Lady Mustangs their first lead of the night and wound up being the game-winner.

Carl Junction had a chance to tie, but a free throw missed as the Lady Mustangs held on for the win.

McDonald County trailed by four at halftime, but Jaymalynn Forcum scored six of her eight points in the third quarter, cutting the Bulldogs' lead to two entering the fourth.

The Lady Mustangs trailed 24-19 when relentless full-court pressure by guards Rayne Knox, Haidin Gerstner and Peyten Patterson created back-to-back steals for Bri Ziemianin who found a streaking Moore for a layup, her first bucket of the game, while knocking down two free throws herself to close the gap to 24-23.

Ziemianin also secured a rebound with 33 seconds left to help set up the final shot.

The seventh-graders improved to 7-6 overall and avenged an earlier 13-point loss to Carl Junction.

The Lady Mustangs will compete in the Big 8 West Tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday against Lamar. The tournament will be held at Seneca.