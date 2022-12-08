Religion: God’s Puzzle

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, special prayers were requested for the Nancy Grigsby family, Janet, Barbara, Lincoln and Shelley's father. Congratulations to Ruthie for receiving a Terrific Tiger Award and to Jeanette on the arrival of her new great-granddaughter. Doug Cory opened our service with prayer.

"In the Beginning," a study of John 1:1-14, was the adult Sunday school lesson taught by Shelley Hall, which reminded us that "faith in Jesus secures a person's place in God's family." Terry Lett taught children's Sunday school.

Janet Chaney reminded us of the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for missionaries and the week of prayer.

Linda Abercrombie shared a devotional concerning grief and read Romans 12:12. When we grieve, we also need to ask God to show us gratefulness.

Mitchell Lett asked for God's blessing upon the offertory, and he and Tyrel Lett served as ushers.

Congregational hymns included "Glory to His Name," led by Karen Gardner with Susan Cory at the piano.

Sunday's sermon was "Pursuing Holiness" with scripture from 1 Peter 1:3-16. Brother Mark told us that if our Christianity is worth anything, it should be worth everything.

"Don't just play church. Serve God. Show kindness to others not because they deserve it, but because God does."

As Mark talked about fitting the pieces of a puzzle together, he talked about a tight fit and no gaps. "Just like when one piece of the puzzle doesn't fit perfectly, our sin hinders our perfect fit with God. God's piece is always perfect. The tighter we fit into holiness, the happier we will be.

Does God want you to sacrifice or give up something to fit the puzzle? You will be more at peace when you fit with God's puzzle. What gives you the greatest satisfaction? Doing something for others or letting others do something for you. Sometimes that is a great thing if you will let others do something for you, too. What can we do for others to give them satisfaction? Let them do something for us, and they will want to do more. That builds holiness."

Brother Mark referred to 1 Peter 1:3-16 and told us that is the road map to holiness.

"The scripture refers to a new birth and a living hope which equals eternal life because of God's mercy. Our salvation is saved for us in heaven. Our salvation is kept by the power of God. Nothing in this world is worth more. It's like banking your money. Accumulating 'stuff' won't matter. Even Christians have trials and tribulations in life. That's when you show how genuine your faith is. That's your opportunity to show the world just how genuine your faith is through the pain and suffering. It is easy to praise God when things are good, but during those bad times, Christians know that God is still in control even to the end. Praising God during those times shows others your faith is real."

Brother Mark told us that "gold perishes. What good is gold? Your faith is more valuable than gold. An inheritance of faith and your salvation is worth more than any amount of money left as an inheritance. We can't see Jesus, but we know He is there. We should show our love for Him through our faithfulness to Him for saving our souls. When you see through the eyes of Jesus, the puzzle pieces fit together.

"Anyone who is identified as a Christian should have a before and after picture. We sin before and we sin after, but our obedience to God makes the difference between the before and after. We will still sin, but now it will be different because we will sin less. If you want to identify as a Christian, you better act like one. Be holy because the Lord is. The pursuit of holiness will challenge you to be better. We will never be perfect on this side of heaven, but we should never stop pursuing it. Jesus will never take you anywhere and leave you. The most destructive sin is the one we have that we will not acknowledge or confess. We must acknowledge the sin and confess the sin. If you don't, it is a willful sin. If we don't confess and repent, we sin willfully."

Our hymn of invitation was "Lord, I'm Coming Home." Wayne Emanuel gave the benediction.

We invite you to Bible Study on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m., and Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome at Mill Creek Baptist Church, located 3½ miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

-- The opinions expressed are those of the author.