Pineville Hosts Annual Christmas Parade

by Rachel Dickerson | December 8, 2022 at 9:09 a.m.
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Santa rode in on the city of Pineville's float at the end of the parade.

Pineville hosted its annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 3.

  photo  RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The American Legion Riders led the Pineville Christmas parade on Saturday.
  
  photo  RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS These cheerleaders disembarked from a fire truck and performed a routine for the judges during the Pineville Christmas parade on Saturday.
  
  photo  RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS RTF Tire and Service of Noel had a reindeer float in the Pineville Christmas parade on Saturday.
  
  photo  RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A large ear of corn was featured on the FFA's float, which wished everyone a "corny Christmas."
  
  photo  RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS MC Cheer appeared in the parade and presented a routine for the crowd.
  
  photo  RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Following the Pineville Christmas parade on Saturday, the square was lighted, and children were invited to take photos with Santa and receive candy from Mrs. Claus.
  

Print Headline: Pineville Hosts Annual Christmas Parade

