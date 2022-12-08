Pineville Hosts Annual Christmas Parade

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Santa rode in on the city of Pineville's float at the end of the parade.
Pineville hosted its annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 3.
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The American Legion Riders led the Pineville Christmas parade on Saturday.
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS These cheerleaders disembarked from a fire truck and performed a routine for the judges during the Pineville Christmas parade on Saturday.
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS RTF Tire and Service of Noel had a reindeer float in the Pineville Christmas parade on Saturday.
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A large ear of corn was featured on the FFA's float, which wished everyone a "corny Christmas."
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS MC Cheer appeared in the parade and presented a routine for the crowd.
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Following the Pineville Christmas parade on Saturday, the square was lighted, and children were invited to take photos with Santa and receive candy from Mrs. Claus.