Ortiz Grabs Win No. 100

McDonald County senior Blaine Ortiz picked up his 100th career win on Thursday, Dec. 1, against Diamond.

Ortiz defeated Diamond's James LaFever in the 144-pound division by technical fall 20-4 in 4:00.

"It was one of those things where he had a great match," said McDonald County coach Josh Factor. "He ended up winning the match by technical foul. He just wrestled like he knows how to, solid performance."

Factor also gave credit to teammate Ayden Ball. Diamond did not have a wrestler scheduled to compete at 138, Ortiz' normal weight, so Ball let Ortiz wrestle at his spot at 144 to earn win No. 100 on the mat rather than by forfeit.

"It says a lot about Ayden Ball," Factor said.

The Mustangs defeated Diamond, 45-22.

Levi Smith, who also recently recorded career win No. 100, had a win at 157 by fall in 59 seconds over Brandon Calentine of Diamond.

Colter Vick won at 175 by a major decision, 14-2, over Diamond's Kendal King.

The Mustangs also picked up five forfeit wins: Eberson Perez (106), Kevin Blancas (126), Brady Bogart (165), Samuel Murphy (215) and Jayce Hitt (285).

The Mustangs picked up their first win over Seneca in several years on Thursday, defeating the Indians 42-39.

McDonald County picked up forfeit wins in the following weight divisions: Paden Vance (120), Levi Smith (157), Brady Bogard (165), Huxley Wardlaw (175), Samuel Murphy (215), Jayce Hitt (285).

On the mat, the Mustangs got a win at 190 with Colter Vick defeating Jace Renfro by fall in 4 minutes, 59 seconds.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Mustangs fell, 48-33.

Eberson Perez (106) had a 15-10 decision win, while Ortiz (138, Fall 2:50), Ball (144, Fall 3:17), Smith (157, Fall 1:22), Murphy (215, Fall 5:00) and Hitt (285, Fall 0:10) all had wins.

Cal Willie JV Tournament

Emmit Houston (190) and Malosi Sosef (215) each won first place in their weight categories in the Cal Willie JV Tournament hosted on Saturday by the McDonald County boys wrestling program.

Girls

On Thursday, the McDonald County girls wrestlers competed in a tri-match with Diamond and Seneca at Seneca.

The Lady Mustangs defeated Diamond 30-18.

All of the Lady Mustangs' wins came via forfeit with wins for Jaslyn Benhumea (110), Ellysia Wasson (115), Kimberly Torres-Blancas (120), Stacy Lopez-Apolinar (155) and Helen Martinez-Mazariegos (170). Diamond's Hallie Crisp had a forfeit win at 140.

McDonald County and Seneca wrestled to a 24-24 tie.

McDonald County had forfeit wins for Jaslyn Benhumea (110), Kimberly Torres-Blanaca (115), Jazmynn Brewer (145) and Helen Martinez-Mazariegos (170).

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Lady Mustangs fell at Jay 48-24.

All four of McDonald County's wins came via forfeit for Brewer (145), Lopez-Apolinar (155), Martinez (170) and Aragon (190).

Lady Mustang Girls Tournament

Gisel Aragon and Stacy Lopez-Apolinar each won championships at the Lady Mustang Girls Tournament held Saturday in McDonald County.

Aragon won the 190-pound division with two wins, while Lopez-Apolinar went 3-0 in the 155.

Jazmynn Brewre took third place at 145, while Helen Martinez was third at 170.