Mustangs Flip Script On Hillcrest

ANDERSON -- McDonald County's boys' basketball team turned what was a mostly ugly first half into a thing of beauty in the second half.

The Mustangs hit their first five field goals of the third quarter and turned a four-point halftime deficit into an eight-point lead in the first three minutes of the second half. Overall it was a 17-0 run which started in the second quarter.

McDonald County outscored Hillcrest, 27-15, in the third and went on to post a 64-49 victory inside Mustang Arena.

And while the Mustangs started the second half hot, head coach Brandon Joines pointed out that the Mustangs salvaged a lackluster first half by finishing the second quarter strong as well.

Trailing by as many as 10 points in the first half, the Mustangs were down 24-15 with 1:18 left.

Sterling Woods scored inside to make it 24-17, and with 12.4 seconds left, reserve senior guard Dalton McClain had a steal and converted a three-point play in transition to make it 24-20.

"Great left-handed finish and got the and-one, and all of the sudden our whole attitude kind of shifted," Joines said. "You could see it. We had some energy in the building on our side. We had struggled to gain any of that up until that moment. Dalton really started it."

Down 24-20 at the half, Woods opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Mustangs a 26-24 lead, and Toby Moore followed with a post-up score. Cross Dowd, who was face-guarded all night by Hillcrest, had a driving basket for a 30-24 lead, and Destyn Dowd followed with a basket to make it 32-24.

"When Woods hit those two threes, following up Dalton's three-point play in the first half, all of the sudden, you could see the demeanor of all five just shift," Joines said. "Confidence and a little bit of swag came back. All of a sudden, we decided we were going to play basketball. Once we started playing, we did a very good job."

Moore, Destyn Dowd and Woods would add baskets later in the quarter as McDonald County went up 40-28.

Josh Pacheco had seven straight points to finish the half, including a three-point play as McDonald County went up 47-33 going into the fourth quarter -- a 24-point swing from the first half.

McDonald County led by as many as 20 in the second half.

It was a far cry from the first quarter when the Mustangs had eight turnovers, including five in a row at one point, and trailed 9-4 early.

"We just didn't have our heads in the game that first half," Woods said. "We were playing way too loose. We were being too sloppy with the ball. I know we had a lot of turnovers that first half. We didn't come ready to play."

Joines pointed out that it had been two weeks since McDonald County (2-0) last played a game in the season-opening 61-59 win at Joplin on Nov. 22.

"It was a two-week layoff and it was like game one all over again," he said. "We showed rust like game one, and that's what it looked like."

Woods and Pacheco each had 18 points to lead the Mustangs, while Destyn Dowd had eight, Moore six, Weston Gordon and McClain five each off the bench and Cross Dowd four.

Pacheco's offensive contribution was big, as the Mustangs will need others to step up in the scoring department, Woods said.

"(Pacheco) did what we've been seeing in the offseason," Woods said. "He got to the bucket and just made big shots and just gave us another option. They were face-guarding Cross. They didn't want him to score any, so he came in and filled that role."

Joines agreed and said the Mustangs could be hard to handle with lots of scoring options.

"In my opinion, we become a very, very difficult team to guard and contend with when you take Cross, Woods and Pacheco in that clip and then you add in Toby in the middle because he can finish around the rim," Joines said. And you add in Destyn who can also finish around the rim.

"If we can keep everybody healthy and stay on it, I think we can compete with just about anybody in the area."

Taner Hicks and A.K. Staten-Ballance each had 13 to lead Hillcrest.

The Mustangs are back in action Thursday in the Battle at the Ridge in Pea Ridge, Ark., against host Pea Ridge.

They'll play at Willard on Tuesday before returning home for the Mustang Classic on Dec. 15-17.

McDonald County 64, Springfield Hillcrest 49

Springfield Hillcrest^9^15^9^16^--^49

McDonald County^4^16^27^17^--^64

Springfield Hillcrest (2-2): Hicks 13, Staten-Ballance 13, Shull 7, Baker 6, Clark 4, Allen 2, Romero 2, Weaver 2.

McDonald County (2-0): Pacheco 18, Woods 18, D. Dowd 8, Moore 6, Gordon 5, McClain 5, C. Dowd 4.