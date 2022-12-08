MCHS Theater Students To Perform a Christmas Carol For County Middle Schoolers

ANDERSON -- McDonald County High School theater students will perform the annual show, "A Christmas Carol," for McDonald County junior high students. Theater students will perform for all county junior high students on Dec. 8, with two shows – one at 9 a.m. and one at noon. Junior high students will receive free admission.

Wyatt Hester, MCHS drama teacher, said the show would allow junior high students to be exposed to more theater and learn more about the program offered at the high school.

"I want these students in my program," Hester said, laughing in his chair. Hester added that most of the county's middle schools don't have a drama program, with the show offering the students a unique experience.

Hester said the show, which will be offered to the public on Dec. 9, 10 and 11, incorporates about 80 high school drama students, 60 middle school choir students, 50 high school choir students, and 20 Anderson Dance Academy dancers.

Hester said one of his favorite parts of the show this year is senior Katy Epling's performance of the character Isabelle.

"Katy Epling is the best singer we've ever had, and we are featuring her voice in many different songs," Hester said. "She's just incredible. We're also bringing back 'Ave Maria,' which is one of my favorite parts of the show."

Ken Schutten, MC-R1 communications director, said some middle school students attending the performance have never watched a show before.

"Teachers say many of the students have never been to a play before, and this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them," Schutten said.

Schutten also noted the show would offer a twist in comparison to previous years.

"While the play is a familiar story, McDonald County's Drama Department is giving it a new spin," Schutten said. "It's told from the perspective of a love story -- how Ebenezer Scrooge's love interest of his youth, Belle, helps the Ghosts change Scrooge's heart and, in doing so, rekindle their love."

Performances for the public will be Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5 for children, $10 for adults at the door, and $8 for adult advance tickets. Individuals interested in getting a ticket in advance can contact drama teacher Wyatt Hester or secure tickets at McDonald County High School's front office.