MCHS JROTC Students To Visit McDonald County Living Center

ANDERSON -- McDonald County High School JROTC students will visit McDonald County Living Center in Anderson on Dec. 10. JROTC instructor Captain Eric Corcoran said about 10 students would visit the nursing home with the goal of visiting with residents this holiday season.

Kerry Gibson, a senior and four-year JROTC member, said one of the goals in attending the facility is to teach students how to care for members of the community.

"It's to help teach our cadets, our students, to give back to the community," Gibson said. "Because one of these days, we'll be in that same position. So, we want them to know how to help people and build our community to be a better place than it already is."

Gibson said this project is one of many ways JROTC can give back to the community.

"We're hoping to give back to our community in multiple ways and, hopefully, this is something that we can continue doing, and it does mean a lot to our Lieutenant Colonel as well," Gibson said.

Gibson said this project would show how high school students can benefit the community in more ways than one.

"This teaches that high school students and minors can help out in the community just as much as any adult," Gibson said. "Billionaire, poor person, it doesn't matter where your financial being is, you can still always help. Manually, financially, or however you can."

Braden Testerman, a senior and four-year JROTC member, said JROTC students have been unable to visit McDonald County Living Center since covid-19. Testerman said he hopes JROTC students can show care and love to the residents during their visit.

"We want to show care and love in the community," Testerman said. "We want to support them in their time," Testerman said, nodding his head.

Testerman said he is excited to see the look on the residents' faces when the JROTC students come to visit.

"I'm excited to see their smiles and expressions on their faces when we're there to show our support and love to them," Testerman said.

Jasmine Williams, a junior and two-year member of JROTC, said JROTC students chose to do this project as it's close to the high school and beneficial to the community. Williams said students in the JROTC program are working to do more in the community.

Williams said this project shows student responsibility.

"This shows that we do have responsibility to do things like this," Williams said. "It shows that kids do have potential in helping. This also shows that JROTC is not just a military thing."

Williams said she hopes JROTC's nursing home project will inspire more student organizations to volunteer in the community and showcase their students' responsibility and care for residents and community improvement.