McDonald County Press Obituaries for the week of Dec. 8, 2022

Craig Lee Guinn

May 14, 1963

Nov. 28, 2022

Craig Lee Guinn, 59, died on Nov. 28, 2022.

He was born in Neosho, Mo., on May 14, 1963, to Jack and Betty Guinn. He was raised and educated in McDonald County. At a young age, he married Angela, and two girls were born; later he married Sherri, and one son was born. A machinist by trade, he was able to fix or repair anything. He enjoyed working on cars, tinkering with about anything, laughing and having a good time.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Betty Guinn; brothers, Donnie and Danny Guinn; and brother-in-law, Darrel Gordon.

He is survived by his children, Amber and Nick of Claremore, Okla., Kyla and David of Claremore, Seth of Pineville, bonus daughter, Chelsea of Stillwell, Okla.; sisters, Brenda of Anderson, Kathy and Kenny of Pineville, Tammy and Roger of Anderson; and seven grandchildren.

Services celebrating and remembering the life of Craig Lee Guinn will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Banner Church of the Nazarene in Anderson, Mo. Private burial will take place at Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Jeremy Thomas Murphy

Nov. 12, 1975

Nov. 28, 2022

Jeremy Thomas Murphy, 47, of Anderson, Mo., died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

He was born to Tom Murphy and Brenda Gordon on Nov. 12, 1975, in Joplin, Mo. He was raised in Anderson, where he attended school. He went on to become a mason and electrician and advanced his career by obtaining his journeyman electrician license. On May 3, 2017, he married Cynthia in Alamosa, Colo., where they spent time hiking, fishing and enjoying nature. With his sons, he enjoyed countless hours whitetail hunting up on the hill, duck hunting on the big pond, fishing Grand Lake, and riding their mountain bikes together.

Preceding him in death are his stepfather, Darrell Gordon; and grandparents, Jack and Betty Guinn, Gale and Ida Belle Thompson, Charles and Ruby Murphy.

Surviving are his wife, Cynthia, of the home; two sons, Treyton Murphy (Kierstan) an Jace Murphy, all of Noel; two stepsons, Clint James (Brittnee) of Owasso, Okla., and Kyle Johnson of Ketchum, Okla.; three grandchildren; mother, Brenda Gordon of Anderson; father, Tom Murphy (Ann) of Anderson; mother-in-law, Patty Baldwin; brothers, Michael Murphy and Amy Reese of Springfield, Adam Murphy (Ashley) of Anderson, Samuel Murphy of Anderson; two sisters, Kaisha Kline (Shannon) of Springdale, Ark., Serenitie Murphy of Anderson; and three stepsisters, Rebekah Barrows (Dave) of Peoria, Ariz., Rachel Gordon and Fred Muraview of Colorado Springs, Colo., Brandi Crosby of Anderson.

Memorial services were held Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes, with Mitch Clay officiating.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Claude Leman Pendergraft

Nov. 3, 1938

Dec. 2, 0222

Claude Leman Pendergraft, 84, of Rural Delaware County, Okla., died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

He was born Nov. 3, 1938, to Frank Nova and Myrtle May (Ryter) Pendergraft on Brush Creek in rural McDonald County, Mo. He was drafted into the Army, served in the 33rd Artillery Battalion and enjoyed attending Army reunions over the years. He was a member of the Pipeline Union Local 798 for 54 years. Pipelining was a family industry -- he and his brothers all worked the Trans Alaskan Line and were recognized by the Union as the first four brothers who all were members for over 50 years. He spent downtimes building bolted silos. He traveled and worked in every continental state and in Europe and Africa. He was a storyteller with an incredible memory and an extensive knowledge of scripture and history.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Taylor Johnson; two brothers, George Hansel and Dewey Pendergraft; two sisters, Barbara Rice and Dosha Nesbitt; and a son-in-law, Darren Johnson.

He is survived by his four children, LaDonna Yelverton of Jay, Okla., Amy Johnson of Owasso, Okla., Stephen Pendergraft (Lisa) of Jay, Okla., Daniel Pendergraft (Andrea) of Owasso; nine grandchildren; a brother, Harvey Pendergraft (Vicki) of Gravette, Ark.; two sisters, Frankie Almeda and Iris Chapman both of Seneca, Mo.; and a bonus brother, Jimmie "Weed" Martin of Southwest City, Mo.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Full Gospel Church in Southwest City, Mo., with Darren Robbins and Stephen Pendergraft officiating. Burial will follow at Indianola Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Murphy

