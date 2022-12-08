McDonald County Booking Reports

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Nov. 27

Christopher L. Hall, 38, Neosho, stealing, failed to register vehicle, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Austin Ryan Gates, 28, St. Louis, failure to produce license on demand

Nov. 28

Gunner Lee Jenkins, 30, Southwest City, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Shawnya Marie Fisher, 47, Joplin, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Guerby Duckey Angervil, 39, Joplin, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine

Nov. 29

Hector Manuel Sanchez, 25, Huston, AZ, assault -- second degree

Christopher K. Osburn, 22, Pineville, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license -- first offense (2), failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction, operate motor vehicle without maintain financial responsibility

Joseph NMN Obed, 36, Anderson, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Bobby Joe Durossette Jr., 51, Exeter, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Nov. 30

Lance N. Hackett, 45, Washburn, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, fugitive from out of state

Amy Alfaro, 25, Noel, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Dec. 1

Jeremy James Patlan Walters, 36, Anderson, domestic assault -- second degree

Dec. 2

Matthew Allen Crawford, 30, Springfield, courtesy hold for other agency

William Ronald Laughard III, 19, Anderson, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Joysner Dadius, 31, Neosho, expired plates

Dec. 3

Christina Rosemarie Lopez, 40, Anderson, Windsor -- exceeded posted speed limit (11-15 mph over), driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Soliman A Mosa, 40, Noel, fugitive from out of state

Reme Ann Nykole Clark, 26, Anderson, domestic assault -- third degree