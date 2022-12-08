McDonald County Booking Reports

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Nov. 27
Christopher L. Hall, 38, Neosho, stealing, failed to register vehicle, driving while revoked or driving while suspended
Austin Ryan Gates, 28, St. Louis, failure to produce license on demand
Nov. 28
Gunner Lee Jenkins, 30, Southwest City, driving while revoked or driving while suspended
Shawnya Marie Fisher, 47, Joplin, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Guerby Duckey Angervil, 39, Joplin, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine
Nov. 29
Hector Manuel Sanchez, 25, Huston, AZ, assault -- second degree
Christopher K. Osburn, 22, Pineville, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license -- first offense (2), failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction, operate motor vehicle without maintain financial responsibility
Joseph NMN Obed, 36, Anderson, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
Bobby Joe Durossette Jr., 51, Exeter, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Nov. 30
Lance N. Hackett, 45, Washburn, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, fugitive from out of state
Amy Alfaro, 25, Noel, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
Dec. 1
Jeremy James Patlan Walters, 36, Anderson, domestic assault -- second degree
Dec. 2
Matthew Allen Crawford, 30, Springfield, courtesy hold for other agency
William Ronald Laughard III, 19, Anderson, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
Joysner Dadius, 31, Neosho, expired plates
Dec. 3
Christina Rosemarie Lopez, 40, Anderson, Windsor -- exceeded posted speed limit (11-15 mph over), driving while revoked or driving while suspended
Soliman A Mosa, 40, Noel, fugitive from out of state
Reme Ann Nykole Clark, 26, Anderson, domestic assault -- third degree