Local Baby Fighting For His Life

Sandra and Dustin McKain's world has turned upside down.

Their 1-year-old baby, Kyrwren, is fighting for his life and battling high-grade glioma.

The McKains, along with their two daughters, Koriana, 8, and Kynzlie, 5, make their home in Jane.

Though they've only lived in the area for about six and a half years and don't know many neighbors, they realize community support is critical in this fight.

In just 48 hours, a fundraiser led by White Rock Elementary School teacher Katie Colvin raised $1,500 for the family to stay at an AirBNB in Little Rock during Kyrwren's chemotherapy treatment at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Now, the school is launching another fundraiser filled with fun -- and, mostly, hope.

McKain is astounded at the community's support.

"I don't even have words," she said. "I don't (really) know anybody. It's an outpouring of people who have donated. I don't even know who donated to get a thank you to them. We are incredibly thankful."

A short and fast journey

What seemed to be the perfect family vacation to Disney World in June proved to be the catalyst for Kyrwren's health challenges. After the vacation, the family came down with covid. Within a few weeks, Kyrwren still seemed puny. He rallied somewhat, but when his two sisters became sick after school started in August, he, too, grew ill again.

Vomiting spells and listlessness occurred infrequently. He didn't ever seem to heal completely. By September, Kyrwren's rollercoaster of sickness prompted McKain to take him to a local emergency room. Not satisfied with treatment there and with Kyrwren's condition worsening, she and her husband then took him to Arkansas Children's Hospital Northwest in Springdale on Oct. 10. Within two hours, he was life-flighted on Angel One to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock. Approximately 30 doctors began to work on Kyrwren. McKain cried as a flurry of activity ensued. Doctors quickly determined he had high-grade glioma that presented itself as a large tumor measuring 10 centimeters. They performed emergency brain surgery.

Genetic testing that was performed revealed that Kyrwren has a particular gene that predispositions him for high-grade glioma. A current gene-targeted drug utilized in trials looks to be the best option for Kyrwren, McKain said. In layman's terms, that non-Food & Drug Administration drug will target the bad genes and eliminate them, she said.

Their oncologist, who they affectionately refer to as "Dr. B," is determined to fight for that medicine to help Kyrwren. "We have faith he's going to get it," McKain said.

The baby is currently holding his own and making progress. His chemotherapy was initially delayed because he experienced a large amount of fluid buildup after the emergency brain surgery. Kyrwren underwent surgery again; this time, to place a shunt, which alleviated the fluid.

He's now successfully undergone his third round of chemotherapy and has survived three surgeries. He'll undergo an MRI soon and currently receives formula through a tube. The family stays with him for several hours a day. McKain said she lives on coffee to keep her night owl schedule and to cuddle her baby while he doesn't feel well. McKain frequently stays overnight to be with Kyrwren. The doctors predict two years of continued treatment for Kyrwren, which is tough to face during these exhausting times.

Onward and upward

The McKains' life remains in upheaval. She and her husband, who is a disabled veteran, travel back and forth to their Jane farm to take care of their animals. A great deal is spent on gas, but the family remains extremely thankful and, honestly, blown away by the waves of financial and emotional support.

Cassie Ball, her daughter Kynzlie's teacher, has been very instrumental in recording lessons and then emailing McKain so she can keep Kynzlie up to date with her schoolwork.

Colvin, who is Koriana's teacher, uploads lessons for the family. Both teachers sent huge gift baskets filled with coloring books, pens, Play-Doh and other activities.

McKain was amazed that the school would host a fundraiser -- and now, another one. She had simply let the school know of the family situation and that their daughters would be out for a while.

That's when the fundraiser idea began to take shape.

Colvin was compelled to help the family after talking with her and realizing how tough things are.

"I so badly wanted to help them in any way I could, so I started with research. I found what seemed like the perfect place for them, but it was going to be like over $2,000 to stay for an entire month, and there was just no way I could do that alone," Colvin said.

"After sleeping on it, I decided to email the owner of the house to see if there were any special rates for a month-long stay and told her a brief overview of what was going on and why. She was amazing. She offered to hold the house until we got enough funds, which happened within 48 hours, and she also offered an additional 20% off just to help out. It was like it was meant to be," Colvin said.

The teacher posted the fundraiser on Facebook. Within minutes, numerous people began to send Venmo payments.

"The community just really stepped up to the plate and helped out. There was no way I could have done it without the help of everyone in the community and my family. It was just such a God thing," Colvin said. "I truly adore my school family like my own."

Generous donors also helped the family with groceries.

"I am so thankful that I am able to help where I can and wish I could do more. I truly adore the McKain family," Colvin said.

White Rock School Principal Beth Holland is not surprised that the community so quickly jumped on board.

"McDonald County has always taken care of their own," she said. "People have rallied for this family. It's very special."

McKain said her family is just amazed at how neighbors have surrounded their cause and blessed them with hope.

"It's like everyone has said, 'We've got you.'"

The family has established a Facebook page, KyrwrenStrong. Donations also may be made there.

Courtesy photo/Special to the McDonald County Press Baby Krywren when he was first born.



Courtesy photo/Special to the McDonald County Press Baby Kyrwren is all smiles.



Courtesy photo/Special to the McDonald County Press Baby Kyrwren has endured a lot and has successfully completed three rounds of chemotherapy so far.

