Lady Mustang Teams From Early ’80s To Be Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

SPRINGFIELD -- One of the most exciting eras in Missouri high school basketball -- and arguably the best ever in the southwest corner of the state -- will be honored next week when the McDonald County Lady Mustangs basketball teams from the 1980-83 era are inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

The induction will take place during a luncheon presented by Price Cutter Supermarkets at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Oasis Hotel and Convention Center.

Basketball in the southwest corner of the state belonged to the Lady Mustangs in the early '80s. McDonald County ended the 1980 season with a state runner-up finish in Class 3. Even though the team lost to Visitation Academy, 40-38, in the title game, the season served as a springboard into the next season, in which the Lady Mustangs won the state championship. McDonald County, led by head coach Jerry Davis, defeated Charleston, 47-34, in the finals that year to finish the season with a 29-1 record.

Two years later, in 1983, the Lady Mustangs raced their way to a 31-1 record and another state championship. The run was capped by a 52-48 victory over Visitation Academy in the finals.

The team, whose only loss that season was to Springdale, Ark., won the three games leading up to the championship contest by an average of 21.6 points.

Missouri Sports Hall of Fame director of media relations Kary Booher said earlier this week he has already received confirmation of at least a dozen former McDonald County players from those teams who are planning to attend the luncheon, including their head coach.

The Class of 2022 will also include University of Missouri basketball star Kim English, high school basketball coach Steve Frank, NCAA referee Buford Goddard, Missouri State's Casey Garrison Powell and Arcadia Valley and the National Basketball Association's Chris Carr, as well as the Exeter High School Boys Basketball State Championship Team of 1963 and the Logan-Rogersville Boys Basketball Era of 1982-1986.

"This was a fun and exciting class to bring together," said Hall of Fame CEO and president Byron Shive. "These individuals are deserving for their inspiring play on the court and contributions to basketball. Our teams and eras really capture what sports are all about."

The Hall of Fame also announced the Filbert Five Awards, a group of former high school and college standouts and professional standouts who made positive impacts on the game. The awards are named in honor of the late Gary Filbert, a Missouri Sports Legend (2011) who was a successful basketball coach before assisting legendary Missouri Tigers coach Norm Stewart and later founding the Show-Me State Games.

The women's Filbert Five are Andi Haney Beene (West Plains High School/Harding University); Courtney Creed (Ash Grove High School/Southwest Baptist University); Honey Scott Pickren (Forsyth High School, Moberly Area Community College/Missouri Southern State University); Katie Pritchard (Waynesville High School/Drury University); and Meghan Waggoner VanSlyke (Carthage High School/Johnson County Community College/University of Central Missouri).

The men's Filbert Five are Rand Chappell (Glendale High School/Missouri State University); Dr. Kirt Hartzler (Willard High School/Evangel University); Rick Pickren (Grandview High School/Valparaiso University/Eastern New Mexico University/Continental Basketball Association); Korry Tillery (Parkview High School/Drury University/Evangel University); and Sam Pugh (Branson High School/Pittsburg State University).