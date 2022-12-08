Holly Farms Host Benefit For Ashley Bush’s Family

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Holly Farms LLC will host the "Bush & Willis Spaghetti Dinner + Live and Silent Auction" on Friday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. The event will have dinner, auctions and raffles. All the proceeds will go to Ashley Bush's fiancé and family to help them as they go through this difficult time.

Ashley Bush and her unborn child were kidnapped and murdered after she was last seen on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 31. Now, as the family recovers from this tragedy, Holly Farms from Southwest City is organizing this event to support them in their time of need.

"This is a fundraiser to get the family through some financial hardships, like traveling ... any financial burdens that they run across," said Gayla Bennett from Human Resources at Holly Farms. Because of the circumstances surrounding the case, the family may have to make frequent travels to Springfield.

Dusty Douglas, Bryce Frost, and Emily Andrews will take the lead at the event and those who attended will have a spaghetti dinner. They are $10 for adults and $5 for children and each dinner will have a plate of spaghetti with garlic bread, a drink and a dessert.

Visitors can expect live and silent auctions which will give visitors the chance to bid on items like a TV, a kayak, pies, desserts, salon certificates and more.

Visitors can also buy raffle tickets for prizes.

The location of the benefit will be at 107 S. Main Street in Southwest City and run from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.

If anyone would like to send donations to the family, they may call 918-837-2673.