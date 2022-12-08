High School Produces Christmas Story With A Twist

ANDERSON -- Wyatt Hester and his students at McDonald County High School are putting together a production of "A Christmas Carol" at the McDonald County Performing Arts Center. This year, on Dec 9 through 11, spectators can look forward to a huge ensemble cast of characters, and Hester promises this performance will have a fresh twist on an old classic Christmas tale.

Hester is the theater director of the school, and this will be the fifth annual production of "A Christmas Carol."

A Christmas Carol tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, who is a miser that is visited by three ghosts that help him find redemption in his life. As the story progresses, the audience witnesses Scrooge's transformation as he reflects on his life and the people that surround him. Many agree this story is the embodiment of Christmas.

Hester is excited about this year's cast. "I have over 70 advanced kids besides all the freshmen and drama kids," said Hester. "And there are three of them that I have cast as Scrooge, and they are exceptional."

The students playing Scrooge are Jacob Winkler, who Hester says "leads the pack." And Peyton Nalley and Sam Brewer, who are "excellent."

Since the beginning, Sam Brewer has always had a part in the play. Starting with minor roles, he rose up the ranks until now he plays the leading role of Scrooge. Peyton Nalley is also playing Scrooge. He has applied to Juilliard, and the school of arts has expressed interest and requested he auditions to see if he would make a good fit for the school.

Hester comments that their skills as actors shine as they express the emotions and feelings of the character. It's essential because the actors need to have an understanding of a character that continues to develop from start to finish. He begins the story as a miserable, angry man that becomes a compassionate and generous human being.

While the main protagonist of the story is Scrooge, Hester has experimented with the character and has even changed the narrative of the story.

"We do a different twist every year. Like one year, we had a lady scrooge, and another year it was from Marley's perspective."

The character, Jacob Marley, was Scrooge's former business partner who had passed away seven years prior to when the story takes place. He is depicted wearing chains and is the first ghost to warn Scrooge of the other three ghosts that will arrive to help him on his way to redemption. This is something that Marley himself never had the chance to experience.

This year, the story will be "told through the eyes of Belle," who was Scrooge's former fiancée. Scrooge and Belle fell in love, but eventually, their engagement fell apart because of Scrooge's obsession with material wealth. This change in perspective adds depth to the character and allows the actors to explore a part of Scrooge's life through the eyes of a woman that once loved him.

Hester took a moment to thank the principal of McDonald County High School.

"Angie brewer is amazing. She makes things happen. She's a mover and shaker. This program, this production, the whole nine yards would not be there without her. ... She's excellent."

For residents who wish to see these performances, tickets are available. Tickets purchased in advance are $8 and can be bought at the high school office. Tickets to the door are $10, and children's tickets are always $5.

The scheduled performances will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10. Then on Sunday, Dec 11, the show starts at 2 p.m.

"We had an excellent show last year; it just continues to get better and better. ... The more you do something, the more you can add to it and make it better," said Hester.

No doubt, this performance will give audiences a fresh look at a timeless classic.