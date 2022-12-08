Goodman Council Putting Measures On 2023 Election Ballot

GOODMAN -- On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the city council in Goodman passed two ordinances relating to the upcoming April 2023 General Municipal Election. These pertain to the Goodman Police Department and the tax collector position. Also, residents are in the process of renovating the old First Community Bank on Main Street to turn it into a "train-themed" restaurant.

"Proposition Public Safety would be a 1% sales tax increase ... and it will be solely used to fund the police department," said Assistant Clerk Krystal Austen.

Regarding establishing a deputy tax collector position, the council voted, and the motion did not pass. Instead, the city approved Proposition A, which will make paying taxes more convenient for citizens.

"Proposition A ... (will) go on the ballot to make the tax collector an appointed position by the council versus an elected position," Austen said.

The goal of the tax collector being an appointed position is to make sure a tax collector will always be present while city hall is open. The plan is to have the tax collector available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This will allow "citizens to come in and pay their taxes and receive "Paid" receipts versus having to wait for the tax collector to come in," said Austen.

The mayor and the majority vote of the members of the board of aldermen will appoint this position.

Citizen should mark their calendars for April 4, 2023, for the General Municipal Election. This will allow citizens to vote on these matters.

Other business

Todd and Loree Carver came to discuss the renovation of the old First Community Bank on Main Street. Currently, they are converting the bank into a "train-themed" restaurant that will serve Texas-style food such as brisket, pulled pork and other country dishes. Their goal is to preserve the essence of the bank and the history of Goodman.

"They're looking to hopefully connect with the Kansas City Railroad that does the Christmas train," said Austen, "and see if they can coordinate Goodman to be a more frequent stop for that Christmas train in coordination with their business and help draw attention to the town."

The city council also approved the payment of bills in the amount of $14,577.51.

In October, Alderman John Bunch drafted a letter relating to city ordinance violations that is to be sent out on Dec. 12. These letters will encourage citizens to "promote self-revitalization" on their properties on Main Street.

This includes cleaning up their properties and giving attention to any other violations, such as untagged vehicles, trash piles, and overgrown yards.

These letters pertain to anyone, whether it's residential or commercial, who has these violations.

This will ensure our city stays nice and clean, he said.