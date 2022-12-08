ANDERSON -- McDonald County's young girls wrestling program continues to grow and make strides.

The Lady Mustangs are in their fourth year of sanctioned competition and feature 14 wrestlers on the roster, including several returners.

"They say that girls' high school wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports in the country," said McDonald County coach Josh Factor. "We're starting to see a lot of that impact our girls wrestling program, and it definitely helped [in] growing our numbers."

Three of the 14 wrestlers are two-year returners in juniors Jaslyn Benhumea, Stacy Lopez-Apolinar and Gisel Aragon.

Benhumea was second-team all-conference as a freshman, while Lopez-Apolinar was runner-up last season in the Big 8 Conference. Aragon also made honorable mention last year in the Big 8, Factor said.

"All three of them have been all-conference at one point over the last two years," Factor said. "And so they've definitely improved the last couple of years. We've got some high expectations this year."

Benhumea was a district runner-up as a freshman and a sectional qualifier. She also earned a win at district last season.

"She's definitely going to have to give a little more (this season)," Factor said of Benhumea. "She's got big goals and the right mindset. She's hoping to qualify for the state tournament, and we're hoping to make that happen."

Lopez-Apolinar had an interesting start to her high school career, Factor said.

"As a freshman, she was a first-year wrestler and she managed to get better every year," he said.

Last year, Lopez-Apolinar won a district match but wound up falling short of a state bid.

"She's another one that would be great to sneak into the state tournament," Factor said of Lopez-Apolinar. "She's provided a lot of leadership. We're excited to see what she does."

Aragon had the best freshman year of the three returners but got off to a slow start as a sophomore and missed some competition, Factor said.

This year Aragon appears to have the right mindset and has been a good leader and captain for the girls' team, he said.

"(Aragon) definitely has a lot of experience she brings on the girls' side," Factor said.

Factor said the Lady Mustangs got a move-in from Jay, Okla., in senior Lexie Pickle, who has five years of wrestling experience in Oklahoma.

"We're curious to see how she does in the state of Missouri," he said.

The Lady Mustangs also have several newcomers, including five freshmen and a couple of sophomores

Factor said the Missouri State High School Activities Association instituted a second class for the state girls' championships, which will increase the opportunities for girls to qualify for state.

"It's a great opportunity for us to get our first female state qualifier for this program, and we're trying to make that happen," Factor said.

Factor isn't sure if McDonald County will be placed in Class 1 or Class 2.

"We're going to be right there on the line," he said.

BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Helen Martinez (left) goes against a wrestler from Rogers Heritage during a match Nov. 29 in Anderson.



BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kim Torres of McDonald County (top) gets the upper hand against a Rogers Heritage wrestler during a match on Nov. 29 in Anderson.

