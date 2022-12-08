Future Is Now For Lady Mustangs

ANDERSON -- The youth movement is in full swing for the McDonald County Lady Mustangs basketball team in 2022-23.

That's good news and bad news.

The bad news means the Lady Mustangs will have to overcome some challenges that await all teams that rely on young players.

The good news, however, means the future is bright for girls basketball in McDonald County.

"The thing is if we can keep building, there's a very, very bright future," said head coach Sean Crane. "We've got talent. Just because we're young doesn't mean we can't surprise people this year. ... We've just got to keep building each day."

Seniors Megan Elwood and Analisa Ramirez are back as the only upperclassmen with playing experience.

Elwood (3.6 points per game) is a three-year varsity player and a holdover from the Lady Mustangs' district title team in 2020-21.

"She's a key player for us," Crane said. "She's a good leader. Megan's a good kid. You can take a hundred of Megan and you'd be all right."

Ramirez, meanwhile, proved to be a surprise for the Lady Mustangs last year. As a junior, she was projected as a junior varsity and practice player but moved up to the varsity and played well as a role player off the bench, Crane said.

Senior Alexis Abbott was lost for the season with an injury.

Junior Carlee Cooper (3.6 ppg) looks to lead the Lady Mustangs' backcourt in her third year as a varsity starter. Cooper also is a holdover from the district championship team two years ago.

"She's going to be a real important player for us," Crane said of Cooper.

Junior guard Anna Clarkson (5.2 ppg) showed last year as a sophomore that she can knock down the outside shot and score in bunches. But the Lady Mustangs will be asking more from her this year.

"We're going to need her to step up defensively," Crane said. "She's a real important young lady."

Junior Katelynn Townsend saw action in varsity and JV games a year ago.

"She's not very big. She's 5-foot-2 on a stack of books, but she plays hard and is a good athlete," Crane said. "She's tough as nails."

Junior Corina Holland also will get some minutes.

"She's just scrappy," Crane said of Holland.

Carlie Martin, a freshman, also will play some guard.

"She's a good athlete that will be a pretty darn good player for us by the time it's said and done," Crane said.

At the forwards, the Lady Mustangs will rely on a plethora of athletes after the loss of forwards Addy Leach (10 ppg, graduation) and Samara Smith (12 ppg, transfer).

Seniors Elwood and Ramirez will play a role there.

Sophomores Riley Anderson and Roslynn Huston don't have any varsity experience, but both have size and height.

"They're going to have to step up," Crane said.

Jacie Frencken, a star junior softball player, will have a chance to help.

Freshman Jamie Washam also is in the mix.

"She's a very athletic young lady," Crane said of Washam. "She's going to be a good one. She just needs some experience."

Crane said the Lady Mustangs are going to have to be defensive-oriented.

"That's a big thing for us," he said. "We have the ability to get up and down the floor. We're athletic all the way through and we move well. For us, everything starts on the defensive end. We've got to become a good team defensively. If we do, good things will happen in the future."

Crane said one challenge for a young team could be the pace of the game.

"The pace of the game is going to give us some issues," he said. "And sometimes, flat-out experience. For some of these freshman and sophomores, things that used to work in JV and junior high levels just don't work in high school. Everything is faster."

Crane said the Lady Mustangs are trying to bring them along the right way and not take any shortcuts.

"We're playing the long game," he said. "Obviously, we want to win now, but we want to develop the right culture. The future is very bright. We've just got to get there."

The Lady Mustangs opened the season with a 46-30 win against Springfield Hillcrest on Nov. 18, led by 13 points from Clarkson.

McDonald County suffered its first loss, 54-27, against Nevada in the opening round of the CJ Classic in Carl Junction on Nov. 28. Elwood had 10 points and Cooper nine in the loss to Nevada.

The Lady Mustangs bounced back to beat Seneca, 51-38, the next night on Nov. 29. Clarkson had 16 points and Martin 14 in the win over Seneca. On Thursday, Dec. 1, McDonald County lost, 45-35, to Neosho. Cooper led the Lady Mustangs with 11 points.

McDonald County was back in action on Dec. 6 against Webb City.

The Lady Mustangs will host Monett on Thursday, Dec. 8, before hosting the Lady Mustang Classic on Dec. 12-14.

Teams participating along with McDonald County are Farmington, Webb City, Carl Junction and Arkansas teams Bentonville West, Springdale, Southside and Gentry.

McDonald County will play Southside at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Freshman Jamie Washam is expected to play a large role this season for the McDonald County varsity girls basketball team.



BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Junior Katelynn Townsend shoots a free throw against Springfield HIllcrest in a game on Nov. 18.

