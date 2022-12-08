Expectations High For Boys Wrestlers

ANDERSON -- Everything seems to be pointing in the right direction for the McDonald County boys wrestling team heading into the 2022-23 season.

The Mustangs return five state qualifiers, including three state medalists and other key contributors from last year's team.

The Mustangs anticipate being able to fill its 14-slot lineup card most nights, coach Josh Factor said.

The Mustangs are led by two seniors and three returning juniors.

Seniors Blake Ortiz and Levi Smith are both two-time state qualifiers who both recently achieved their 100th career win.

Ortiz was the 2021 state runner-up and finished in the quarterfinals last year in what was a tough weight division at 126.

"Blaine had an outstanding offseason," Factor said. "He did cross country and competed in the district cross country meet. He also had a pretty eventful summer, wrestling in a tournament in Booneville, Missouri, and wrestled well in the Southern Plains Regional in Mulvane (Kan.). ... He's been after it. We're excited to see him work on getting back to the podium in Columbia."

Smith was one match victory short of winning a state medal last season.

"We're hoping the third time's a charm for Levi Smith," Factor said. "We're banking on that one. We're hoping his third trip to Columbia this year, he'll bring back some hardware. He's been a good leader. We're excited to see what we can bring to the mat as well."

Junior Samuel Murphy placed third in the state last year as a sophomore in a somewhat controversial fashion.

Murphy appeared to have won a victory in the 220 semifinals, only for the victory to be taken away by the rules committee. After more than a 20-minute delay, Murphy was later defeated by the eventual state champion. He did bounce back to win the third-place match.

"It's been a tremendous motivator," Factor said. "Anytime you see your wrestler fall short and have a takedown taken away that cost them a (shot at wrestling for a) state championship, it's definitely heartbreaking."

Murphy had a busy summer, wrestling all over the country, including Fargo, N.D., Atlanta, and Las Vegas, where he earned All-American honors with a top-eight finish.

"I know he comes into the year ranked No. 15 in national rankings," Factor said. "He's got a lot to offer to our program. He has high goals of winning his first state championship this year. Hopefully, we can give him the tools he needs to go make it happen."

Junior Jayce Hitt finished fifth in the 285-pound heavyweight division.

"We've seen a lot of growth from Jayce," Factor said.

Factor added that Hitt has benefited from McDonald County's expanded coaching staff, which added coach Reed Davis and Bo Bennett.

"Anytime we can push guys like Jayce in our coaching room, it's a good thing," Factor said.

Both Murphy and Hitt just returned to the team after the conclusion of football season.

State qualifier Jose Mendoza, who qualified in the 113-pound class, also returned to the team from the conclusion of soccer season.

"Jose Mendoza comes off a great soccer season," Factor said. "I read he got all-district honorable mention honors. We're excited to have him there. He's gotten a lot of kids trying out wrestling for us. It helps having guys like him."

Factor said Mendoza, a junior, went to the team's camp in Ohio and has become more dedicated to wrestling.

"He's stepped up and become a leader," Factor said. "He's put a lot more time into the sport and really developed a lot of confidence. I like his chances to get back to state."

Factor is looking forward to seeing other veterans perform as well.

Senior Colter Vick, who was out for a year, is back to the program as a senior.

"Coming back as a senior, he has a lot to offer," Factor said. "He's been involved with our youth program. We're excited to get him back."

Huxley Wardlaw and Cross Spencer are also seniors who will contribute.

Junior Ayden Ball brings a lot of experience

Sophomores Malosi Sosef and Alex Bogart will play key roles, and several freshmen will get looks as well.

The Mustangs will host a dual with Reeds Spring and Hillcrest at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. They'll host another Assembly Dual on Feb. 4 against Carl Junction.

"We're excited about adding another early start dual," Factor said.

BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Jayce Hitt battles a Rogers wrestler during a heavyweight match on Nov. 29 in Anderson.



BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Samuel Murphy (right) battles with a Rogers Heritage wrestler during a match in Anderson on Nov. 29.

