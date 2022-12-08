Defensive-minded Mustangs Bring Experience To The Hardwood

ANDERSON -- McDonald County boys basketball coach Brandon Joines and his experienced Mustangs are eager to stampede their way into the 2022-23 season. And even though they've played only one game to date, that one game was against a bigger school and resulted in a big win for the Mustangs and could prove to be a harbinger of good things to come.

"Our focus coming into this year is being improved on the defensive end," Joines said in the wake of his team's 61-59 win at Joplin on Nov. 22. "We don't have a huge sample size, but we do have one game in which I feel like we did a pretty good job of that."

He added, "Against those solid teams in our area, especially the biggest dog in southwest Missouri in terms of school size, for us to get that win was huge. We were all real excited and now we just need to carry that over as we go through the season."

The Mustangs, who won the Big 8 West and finished 12-14 last season, losing to Webb City in the first round of the district playoffs, will be led this season by a pair of returning starters in 5-9 senior guards Cross Dowd and Sterling Woods.

"Those guys bring a lot of varsity experience to the floor as well as a lot of leadership," said Joines.

Dowd, a second-team All-Big 8 selection as a junior, averaged 12 points and almost three rebounds a game for the Mustangs.

"Cross has an excellent shooting touch and is very creative offensively," said Joines. "And defensively, he is very intelligent."

Woods, the other half of McDonald County's dangerous backcourt duo, averaged eight points and three assists per game last season.

"Sterling's got great court awareness and can get the ball to the other guys, which helps them to be successful on offense," Joines said. "He can score and distribute the ball and continues making improvements in his defensive play."

Toby Moore, a 6-4 junior center, is expected to play a valuable role in the paint for the Mustangs on both ends of the floor.

"Toby Moore is going to be an important piece in the middle for us because of his size," his coach said. "We've got to make sure we can keep him out of foul trouble and functioning at a high level for us in the middle."

Starting next to Moore will be 6-3 junior forward Josh Pacheco.

"He's got to improve on the defensive end," said Joines, "and offensively, he just needs to become the active scoring threat we need him to be and that he can be."

Starting at the other forward spot will be 6-1 junior defensive stopper Destyn Dowd, the younger brother of Cross Dowd.

"Destyn Dowd's a defensive guy who mostly is going to be our guy to try to lock some people down when we get to that point in the game," said Joines. "He plays with a lot of hustle and grit."

McDonald County's athleticism won't end with the starting five. Joines said the Mustangs need to get contributions from several capable players when their names are called throughout the game.

"Off the bench, we have Dalton McClain, who's a solid scoring threat," the coach said of the 5-9 senior guard. "He can shoot the ball well, and we just need his defense to match his play on the offensive end. He'll see his minutes increase if he'll do that."

Weston Gordon, a 6-0 senior forward, should also provide a spark off the bench for the Mustangs.

"Weston's just another hustle and grit guy who's going to get after it," said Joines. "He always keeps his motor running. That's how he'll play himself into more playing time."

Jaxson Harrell, a 5-9 senior guard, will also be counted on to help the Mustangs off the bench.

McDonald County fans will once again be very familiar with the names on this year's roster since many of these athletes compete in other sports at MCHS.

"Getting kids who play other sports, that have that ability to compete at high levels in those sports like they've done, just makes it more comfortable for us in competitive situations," Joines said. "We're all about the competitive nature they build throughout their high school experience."

He added, "Our experience in big games and our athleticism are our two biggest strengths."

When asked if there was an area of concern in McDonald County's game as the team wades into the season, the coach said, "We can always get better defensively. Even though we saw improvement and accomplished some of our goals in that first game, it doesn't mean we're anywhere near where we want to be to really compete. Our goal, obviously, is to win a conference title and then a district title and beyond, and if we're going to do those things, we have to always be focused on the defensive end and let our offensive execution flow from that. We did a good job of executing offensively and showing patience and moving the ball in that first game, and if we can keep that rolling, good things will happen and we'll be able to compete with anybody in the area."

As is the case with just about every sport, the competition in the Big 8 Conference should once again be a dogfight this basketball season.

"Our conference is always tough and all the teams are always well coached," said Joines. "Nevada's always going to put together a competitive team. Lamar's going to be competitive because that will flow from their football success. East Newton's always a physical defensive team. Then you add in Monett and their scrappiness and Seneca continues to gain experience with their kids ... you just never know. Everybody's well coached and they all have their own strengths. You always have to be ready on a nightly basis."

And while he said the conference "can be a challenge," he also pointed out it can "help to prepare us for later."

The Mustangs hosted Springfield Hillcrest on Tuesday and will play at the Battle of the Ridge in Pea Ridge on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this week. The Mustangs play at Willard on Dec. 13 before hosting the Mustang Classic on Dec. 15-17.

GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Cross Dowd drives to the basket during a game against Neosho last season.



GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Sterling Woods of McDonald County drives around a Carthage defender during a game last January.

