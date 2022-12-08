Anderson Christmas Parade Has Large Turnout Despite Cold





ANDERSON--Residents congregated together to celebrate the annual Anderson Christmas parade on Thursday Dec 2. The event started at 6:30 p.m. and the people endured the cold to see the parade floats pass by on Main St. while the lights sparkled against the night sky.

Local businesses and familiar names drove on by as the judges scored the floats. A lot of thought goes into judging these floats. Judging the floats were the Anderson Betterment Club.

Communications Director for McDonald County Schools Ken Schutten was the emcee and one of the judges at the parade.

"So we look at several different aspects like overall appearance of the flow, the best use of light, creativity and how they use the nighttime festivities. All different kinds of things go into judging a float."

Anderson changed the parade time to the evening. That way, they could take advantage of the night sky, which made the floats shine bright.

Some of the floats that drove by were Ray's Towing service, Opaa! Food management Inc., The McDonald County High School Marching Band, the Anderson Dance Academy and White Rock Fire Department to name a few.

Also Santa and Mrs. Clause made an appearance and so did one individual who had "a change of heart": The grinch.

Many vendors and businesses were open. Daylight Donuts, Lizzy G's Hometown BBQ and the Anderson Dance Academy. The academy was selling hotdogs, hot drinks and kettle corn too.

Excitement was in the air. Children racing up and down the street catching candy while mothers bundle up their babies as the floats drove by. Fathers held their toddlers on their shoulder waving to the passersby while "Let it Snow" echoed down Main St. Posh-looking Welsh Corgis showed off their knit sweaters as the steam from the breaths of laughter disappeared.

No matter what, the cold couldn't keep Anderson inside.

Staff Report/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS This night was “poppin” with the McDonald County Living Center. They had gone retro decking out their float with MTV, Ms. Pac-Man, brick cell phones and a “Electric Boogaloo” boombox. The '80s are back.



Staff Report/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The National FFA Organization wished its citizens to “Have a Corny Christmas.” McDonald County’s Future Farmers of America youth caught a ride on this float, next to them a giant ear of corn.



Staff Report/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Opaa! Food Management Inc. brought back the Griswolds from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Unfortunately, Cousin Eddie stopped by with his RV and hose. Fortunately for the crowd, it was empty.



Staff Report/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Ray’s Towing Services shows this dinosaur what McDonald County looks like lit up at night. This float caught the eyes of many children at the parade. Don't worry, this one doesn’t bite.



Staff Report/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County High School marching band played a few Christmas tunes, amping up the energy of the crowd with the lights, precision and pitch of their musical instruments.





