SWC Gearing Up For 2023

SOUTHWEST CITY -- On Nov. 22, the Southwest City Council discussed recent police reports and activity from the city's administration department, and representatives from Anderson Engineering Inc. returned to inform the council of the recent updates regarding the city's water system improvement project.

Present at the meeting were Mayor David Blake, Alderman Gloria Armstrong, Alderman George Snow, Alderman Ridge Carpenter, and City Clerk Jenifer Anderson.

Fire Chief Shane Clark could not make it to the meeting because of "family reasons." Also not present was Police Chief Bud Gow, who is still recovering from his knee surgery.

Assistant Chief Brittney Shappell is commanding the police department.

"Since the last meeting, we've written nine tickets," said Shappell.

In the report were three tickets for driving without a license and one for defective equipment. One for driving with a suspended license, one for a registration violation, two for driving without insurance, and one for failing to maintain in a single lane.

Also in the report was one written warning, two agency assists, two accidents, two lockouts, two arrests, and 185 calls for service.

City Clerk Anderson of the administration department said the department has been busy dealing with taxes, the membership agreement with workers' compensation and "receiving the 2023 packets for the upcoming elections."

All political subdivisions are required to fill out and send the necessary documents for the upcoming General Municipal Election Day, which will be on April 4, 2023. These packets must be filed and sent by Dec 27.

Members also reviewed and paid the bills in the amount of $17,277.39.

Since public works supervisor Shane Clerk wasn't able to attend the meeting, utility worker Ray Cooper was present in his place.

"We've fixed the water leak on (North) Broadway Street and Academy Street, and we're working on Christmas lights," said Cooper. "We've been cleaning up the dam, and we finished it."