Smith Achieves Wrestling Milestone

ANDERSON -- McDonald County's Levi Smith kicked off his senior year by recording career wrestling victory No. 100 Tuesday night in leading the Mustangs to a 63-15 season-opening win over the Rogers (Ark.) Mounties in dual match action at Mustang Gym.

He later notched win No. 101 in the Mustangs' 51-30 loss to the Rogers (Ark.) Heritage War Eagles.

Wrestling in the 157-pound class, the senior said he was happy to reach the century mark and surprised to receive a plaque from McDonald County wrestling coach Josh Factor.

"I didn't even know about it until it happened," he laughed. "It's exciting. It feels good that I've won that many times. But I'm going to keep focusing on every match, one at a time."

Smith's achievement was announced by public address announcer Jill Williams immediately after the victory, a pin of Cooper Tillman at 3:36.

He then posed for photos with Factor and the plaque before having photos taken with his family.

"That was the highlight of the day, Levi getting his 100th win," said Factor. "Anytime you can get a wrestler to that milestone, it's a pretty big deal in this sport because it's a grind. He's worked hard as a four-year senior for us and is a two-time state qualifier. It should be a special year for him. Hopefully, we can get him back to Columbia one last time and see what he can do there."

Smith recorded his second win of the night by pinning Heritage's Kameron Leach at 0:46.

The senior was named first-team all-conference last year, won conference his sophomore year and was second-team all-district. He was named honorable mention all-district his junior year and placed second at conference as a freshman.

Last year Smith wrestled at 152 pounds and said he might need to go lower this year, but added that weight isn't his focus at this point.

"I'm just focusing on one match at a time," he said. "I'll probably get down to 150 at some point, but I'm not too worried about my weight, just focusing on the wrestling part."

As for the 2022-23 season, he said, "I think we're set up perfect this year, better than we have been in a long time. We're looking at getting the team going good, winning conference and competing for a district title. We're really working hard as a team."