Religion: Complacency

We were greeted with a beautifully decorated sanctuary as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. As we begin the Christmas season, we need to remember the reason.

Special prayers were requested for Ralph, J.T., Lincoln, Cleo, Wayne, Ana Lee, Susan and the Bill Dobbs family.

In the adult Sunday school class, we studied Micah 7. The lesson, taught by Rick Lett, reminds us that "the sin of our world should break the hearts of believers who should wait expectantly for God's full salvation. Believers can also celebrate God's forgiveness, compassion and faithfulness."

The children's lesson, taught by Terry Lett, was about Jonah and the whale. Linda Abercrombie read 2 Corinthians 12:7-9 and shared the lesson, "Don't be Afraid of Your Weaknesses." The Bible is full of characters who had weaknesses just as we do. Ask God to help you with them to become the person He wants you to be.

Tyrel Lett asked God's blessing upon the offertory, and he and Rick served as ushers. The congregation joined in singing hymns of praise led by Susan Cory and Karen Gardner, with special music from Karen, who sang, "How Can I Say Thanks."

As Pastor Mark Hall finished the series on church killers last week, Sunday's message begins a new one on "Complacency."

He began by asking, "If your house roof leaks, do you just sleep on the side that doesn't leak? Is that good enough and you just settle for it?"

Sunday's sermon was a message to hit our hearts about church leadership. In Acts 20:28, Paul says, "Therefore take heed to yourselves and to all the flock, among which the Holy Spirit has made you overseers to shepherd the church of God which He purchased with His own blood."

Brother Mark said, "The easiest thing to be and to do is to try to be popular and liked. It is a big desire for some. As a spiritual leader, you can't sugarcoat things. We have to tell the truth or be held accountable as a church leader. It's just like wanting to hear the truth from your doctor or having termites in your house and wanting to know it.

The scariest verse in the Bible is James 3:1. "My brethren, let not many of you become teachers, knowing that we shall receive a stricter judgment."

Brother Mark told us that in the coming weeks, we would learn how to grow in holiness and godliness. "Swim against the current and don't settle for good enough. God is worthy of worship. Don't settle for half the pews filled up."

Brother Mark referred to Philippians 2:12-14, "For it is God who works in you both to will and to do of His good pleasure. Do all things without complaining and disputing," and told us that our own church goal is verse 15, which says, "that you may become blameless and harmless, children of God without fault in the midst of a crooked and perverse generation, among whom you shine as lights in the world."

Brother Mark told us that if we can do this, our church will shine in the middle of a crooked and perverse world.

"We need to be spiritual preppers. Time is getting short and we need to prepare ourselves to live in these perilous times. God wants to see holiness and godliness. Does He see that in you? Do you take care of things of God first? If He isn't first, He might as well be last. Holiness is putting God first, not only on the Lord's day but every day."

In closing, Brother Mark told us that the next few sermons would focus on what the things of God look like.

"Do they see your holiness in how you relate to others? When Jesus comes to live in our hearts, the seed of holiness is planted. Whether or not it grows is up to us. We are here to do God's work. It's not all about us. We live in a perverse and ungodly world. There are times in life that will make or break us. Our past experiences can help others. Ask God to help you to understand what holiness and godliness looks like in a perverse world."

Our hymn of invitation was "Trust and Obey," and Doug Cory gave the benediction.

We invite you to Bible Study on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m., and Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome at Mill Creek Baptist Church, located 3½ miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

