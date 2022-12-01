Mustangs Stun Joplin In Season Opener

It was just one victory and there are a lot of games left to play, but the McDonald County boys basketball team is excited about what they accomplished Tuesday, Nov. 22, in its season opener with a 61-59 victory at Joplin.

"That might be our biggest win in four years against a quality opponent where you had to compete the whole time," said McDonald County coach Brandon Joines. "It was a close competitive game the whole time."

The game was tied at 59-59 inside the final minute and the Mustangs had possession of the basketball.

Senior Sterling Woods executed a pick-and-roll with Toby Moore, and Woods dished to Moore for the go-ahead basket with around 10 seconds left.

"We had a patient possession on offense," Joines said. "Sterling found a gap with the pick and role. ... It was fantastic."

The game was tied at 17 after the first quarter, and Joplin went into halftime with a 31-29 lead.

McDonald County rallied in the third quarter and led by as many as eight before taking a 49-47 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Cross Dowd hit six 3-pointers, including three in the third quarter, to lead McDonald County with 24 points.

"Cross shot the ball incredibly well," Joines said before adding that Dowd was showing good leadership in huddles and timeouts.

Woods added 15 points, while Destyn Dowd scored 10, Moore eight and Josh Pacheco four.

"Sterling led by taking care of the ball for the most part and did his job of distributing and hitting shots," Joines said. "Guards are a core part of our leadership at the varsity level."

Aways Wright led Joplin (0-1) with 30 points, 17 of which he scored in the second half.

"He's a special player," Joines said of Wright, who is a college basketball prospect. "He's going to get his at times, and you almost have to live with it to a degree."

Quin Renfro added 14 points for Joplin, while Hobbs Gooch had 11.

Joines said it's the first time McDonald County has started the season with a win since he's been head coach.

"It was solid, for sure. I don't think anybody expected it," he said. "We had some mental mistakes and made some errors, but we're going to live with that every now and then. If we get the competitive fight, we're going to hang around.

"If we're willing to compete for 32 minutes, we can compete with anybody around."

Up next

After two weeks off, the Mustangs are back in action on Tuesday, Dec. 6, against Springfield Hillcrest.

"They'll be an athletic group," Joines said. "We'll have to be ready."

It'll be the first game in a four-game week, as the Mustangs will then play in the Battle of the Ridge in Pea Ridge. They'll follow that up with another four-game week, including the Mustang Classic.

"The games are coming," Joines said. "They're going to come fast."