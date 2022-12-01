Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Local Publications Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Mustangs Open Wrestling Season With Split

by Bennett Horne | December 1, 2022 at 6:30 a.m.
BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Colter Vick (left) finishes a single leg move on his way to the win over Rogers (Ark.) Mountie Benjamin Goolsby during McDonald County's 63-15 team win Tuesday night at Mustang Gymnasium.

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County Mustangs opened their 2022-23 wrestling campaign with a split against two teams from Arkansas in a scramble held at Mustang Gymnasium that included Seneca.

"Individually, I think there were some good things I saw out there," said Josh Factor, who's entering his 14th year as McDonald County head coach. "We've got to get in a lot better shape, I can tell you that much, and we've got lots of improvements to make. Our stamina level was probably the biggest deficiency that I saw out there in our wrestling. We've got to get in a lot better shape and be more aggressive in our offensive attacks. We've got to be believing in the tactics we work on in the practice room."

The Mustangs (1-1) kicked off opening night with a 63-15 win over the Rogers (Ark.) Mounties.

Leading the way for the home squad was senior Levi Smith who, wrestling in the 157-pound class, picked up the 100th victory of his career against Cooper Tillman by fall at 3:36.

The Mustangs recorded wins by Yeison Lopez-Duena at 132 over Landon Mayes by fall at 0:39; Blaine Ortiz at 138 over Darrell Ramirez by fall at 0:57; Ayden Ball at 144 over Logan Prinsen by fall at 3:29; Cross Spencer at 150 over Pouria Rahmani by fall at 1:36; Colter Vick at 175 over Benjamin Goolsby by fall at 3:04; Huxley Wardlaw at 190 over Davis Barrett by 4-2 decision; Samuel Murphy at 215 over Joseph Campos by fall at 1:12; and Jayce Hitt at 285 over Eduardo Perez by fall at 1:12.

McDonald County's Eberson Perez and Robinson Yoshino were credited with forfeit wins in the 106- and 113-pound classes, respectively.

Posting wins for Rogers were Damian Harris at 120 over Paden Vance by fall at 0:36; Landon Holmes at 126 over Jose Mendoza by 4-3 decision; and Wesley Cunningham at 165 over Brady Bogart by fall at 1:20.

Rogers (Ark.) Heritage 51,

McDonald County 30

Smith continued his winning ways by posting his 101st victory, this one coming in the 157-pound class over Kameron Leach by fall at 0:46. Also posting victories for the Mustangs were Ortiz at 138 over Kaden McCrary by fall at 1:48; Vick at 175 over Conner Dean by fall at 0:37; Murphy at 215 over Christopher Incao by fall at 2:45; and Hitt at 285 over Briar Goodwin by fall at 0:17.

The wins by the War Eagles were recorded by Jacob McCrary at 113 over Yoshino by fall at 2:57; Ethan McCrary at 120 over Vance by fall at 0:23; Adan Perea at 126 over Mendoza by fall at 3:14; Cash Bray at 132 over Lopez-Duenas by fall at 5:05; Ian Little at 144 over Ball by fall at 2:06; Mateo Barrientos at 150 over Spencer by fall at 0:21; Brandon Merida at 165 over Bogart by fall at 1:16; Braydon Fowler at 190 over Wardlaw by 6-1 decision; and Corben Elias at 106 over Eberson Perez by fall at 4:55.

Up Next

The Mustangs travel to Seneca on Thursday, Dec. 1, for matches with Diamond and Seneca.

  photo  BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County junior Jayce Hitt, wrestling in the 285-pound class, picked up wins over opponents from Arkansas Tuesday night, defeating Rogers' Eduardo Perez by fall at 1:12 and Rogers Heritage's Briar Goodwin by fall at 0:17.
  

Print Headline: Mustangs Open Wrestling Season With Split

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Domineck returning to Razorbacks for 2023 season
by Tom Murphy
Johnson playing key role for Razorbacks
by Bob Holt
Strong set to begin season with league tilt
by Jason Avery
Tough schedule beneficial for El Dorado
by Tony Burns
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season
by Ralph D. Russo
ADVERTISEMENT