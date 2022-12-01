Mustangs Open Wrestling Season With Split

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County Mustangs opened their 2022-23 wrestling campaign with a split against two teams from Arkansas in a scramble held at Mustang Gymnasium that included Seneca.

"Individually, I think there were some good things I saw out there," said Josh Factor, who's entering his 14th year as McDonald County head coach. "We've got to get in a lot better shape, I can tell you that much, and we've got lots of improvements to make. Our stamina level was probably the biggest deficiency that I saw out there in our wrestling. We've got to get in a lot better shape and be more aggressive in our offensive attacks. We've got to be believing in the tactics we work on in the practice room."

The Mustangs (1-1) kicked off opening night with a 63-15 win over the Rogers (Ark.) Mounties.

Leading the way for the home squad was senior Levi Smith who, wrestling in the 157-pound class, picked up the 100th victory of his career against Cooper Tillman by fall at 3:36.

The Mustangs recorded wins by Yeison Lopez-Duena at 132 over Landon Mayes by fall at 0:39; Blaine Ortiz at 138 over Darrell Ramirez by fall at 0:57; Ayden Ball at 144 over Logan Prinsen by fall at 3:29; Cross Spencer at 150 over Pouria Rahmani by fall at 1:36; Colter Vick at 175 over Benjamin Goolsby by fall at 3:04; Huxley Wardlaw at 190 over Davis Barrett by 4-2 decision; Samuel Murphy at 215 over Joseph Campos by fall at 1:12; and Jayce Hitt at 285 over Eduardo Perez by fall at 1:12.

McDonald County's Eberson Perez and Robinson Yoshino were credited with forfeit wins in the 106- and 113-pound classes, respectively.

Posting wins for Rogers were Damian Harris at 120 over Paden Vance by fall at 0:36; Landon Holmes at 126 over Jose Mendoza by 4-3 decision; and Wesley Cunningham at 165 over Brady Bogart by fall at 1:20.

Rogers (Ark.) Heritage 51,

McDonald County 30

Smith continued his winning ways by posting his 101st victory, this one coming in the 157-pound class over Kameron Leach by fall at 0:46. Also posting victories for the Mustangs were Ortiz at 138 over Kaden McCrary by fall at 1:48; Vick at 175 over Conner Dean by fall at 0:37; Murphy at 215 over Christopher Incao by fall at 2:45; and Hitt at 285 over Briar Goodwin by fall at 0:17.

The wins by the War Eagles were recorded by Jacob McCrary at 113 over Yoshino by fall at 2:57; Ethan McCrary at 120 over Vance by fall at 0:23; Adan Perea at 126 over Mendoza by fall at 3:14; Cash Bray at 132 over Lopez-Duenas by fall at 5:05; Ian Little at 144 over Ball by fall at 2:06; Mateo Barrientos at 150 over Spencer by fall at 0:21; Brandon Merida at 165 over Bogart by fall at 1:16; Braydon Fowler at 190 over Wardlaw by 6-1 decision; and Corben Elias at 106 over Eberson Perez by fall at 4:55.

Up Next

The Mustangs travel to Seneca on Thursday, Dec. 1, for matches with Diamond and Seneca.