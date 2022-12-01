MCHS Senior Payton Nalley to Audition for Juilliard in January

PINEVILLE -- Payton Nalley, a 17-year-old senior at McDonald County High School, will soon be embarking on a lifelong dream, auditioning for a spot at The Juilliard School.

The first person to learn that Nalley had been selected for an audition following his application submission was MCHS career counselor Joseph Beachner. Nalley said after Beachner shared the news with him, the two went to tell principal Angie Brewer, who shed tears of excitement.

Nalley said he feels he has the artistic merit to go to Juilliard, but before his audition request, he didn't know if Juilliard was a real option for him.

"I have the artistic merit that Juilliard calls for," Nalley said. "I've always been interested in acting, but I never knew that it would be a possibility. I never would really feel lucky enough to do it, until recently."

Nalley said what he deems a "recent reality" won't be an easy feat, noting the school has a 7% acceptance rate, sitting amongst other highly competitive colleges like Harvard, Princeton, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Nalley's audition, which will be on Jan. 14, has several components.

"For my audition, it calls for me to do four monologues -- one of them has to be Shakespearean," Nalley said. "I am going to do two other contemporary monologues, and I have to do a song acapella."

Nalley, who has never been to New York, said the opportunity to audition for such a prestigious school is an opportunity he treasures, noting the rarity that it is.

"I think the fact that I'm able to go to Juilliard and audition, let alone the fact that I might be able to get in, and being able to go to New York in the first place is something that's very special," Nalley said. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity because not too many people get to do this, and it's really exciting."

Nalley noted he has received immense support from several of his friends, as well as staff at MCHS, including Lisa Wallis, Theresa Walthall, and Wyatt Hester.

Nalley said, above all, that he is excited. But he's also terrified at the prospect of moving from his home in Anderson to New York.

"I have to change how I thought my life was going to be," Nalley said. "It is very exciting, but it's also kind of terrifying as well."