McDonald County Press Obituaries For Dec. 1, 2022





Wilma Dean Clark

Aug. 28, 1935

Nov. 28, 2022

Wilma Dean "Bug" Clark, 87, of Jay, Okla., died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in the comfort of her home, after a recent decline in health.

She was born Aug. 28, 1935, in rural Delaware County, Okla., to Henry and Sylvia (Rockwood) Gann. She was raised near Southwest City and was a 1953 graduate of Southwest City High School. On June 24, 1953, she married William Lee "Bill" Clark. They resided in Wichita, Kan., for 15 years, and she drove a school bus for the Wichita School District. In 1970, they moved their family back home to Jay, and she worked as a bookkeeper and tax preparer. In her retirement years, she worked at the Ozark Funeral Home in Southwest City, assisting with visitations. She enjoyed working the polls for area elections and collecting money on Memorial Day weekend at Southwest City Cemetery. She was a talented seamstress and loved to crochet.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill Clark, on July 14, 1994; two sons, Kevin and Theron Clark; three brothers, Austin, Nathan and John Gann; and two sisters, Pauleen Kissire and Stella Schoonover.

She is survived by two sons, Rick Clark (Lisa) of Rogers, Ark., Shane Clark (Anetta) of Jay; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Clark of Southwest City; two former daughters-in-law, Angela Cockrill (Brian) of Bella Vista, Ark., Adela Clark Evans of Jay; and 14 grandchildren.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Southwest City with Brother Bob Cartwright and Brother Ricky Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Southwest City Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by the Ozark Funeral Home in Southwest City, Mo.

William Dean Dobbs

Nov. 18, 1954

Nov. 25, 2022

William Dean "Bill" Dobbs died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, after a two-year battle with cancer and kidney disease.

He was born Nov. 18, 1954, to A.G. "Bob" Dobbs and Virgie Christine Sreaves. He spent his working career as a manager for the Springfield Boys' Club, a facility manager for the Missouri Division of Youth Services, and a law career that spanned 23 years as a prosecuting attorney. He was committed to serving his community, his family and his clients. He enjoyed historical reenactments of the mountain man era, cowboy action shooting, and riding motorcycles.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Karen; four children, Erin (Justin) Farmer, Emmy (Tien) Duong, Allie (Jason) Wakefield, Spencer (Rachel) Dobbs; and many grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Bob.

Services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes and will be presided over by the Rev. Thomas Plumbley. The family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Nancy Lou Grigsby

Feb. 9, 1948

Nov. 27, 2022

Nancy Lou Grigsby, 74, of Anderson, Mo., died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the Freeman Hospital in Neosho, Mo.

She was born Feb. 9, 1948, in Columbus, Ind., to Frank and Dorothy (Brooks) Burton. She married Keith Grigsby on July 30, 1966, in Nebraska, Ind. She enjoyed painting and sitting on her front porch in the warmth of spring and summer and by the fireplace in the cold weather. She attended the First Baptist Church in Anderson, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Carol Ann Grigsby; a son, Brian Grigsby; brother, Larry Burton; and a sister, Debbie Whitis.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Keith Grigsby of the home; three children, Tammy Renner (Terry) of Anderson, Steve Grigsby of Joplin, Mo, Tim Grigsby (Missy) of Anderson; and four grandchildren.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5- 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at this time.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

