McDonald County Booking Reports

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Nov. 13

Rafael Thomas Pacheco, 28, Southwest City, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Camareo M. Goodwin, 40, Bentonville, AR, exceeded posted speech limited (exceeded by 6-10 mph), driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams

Doreena Lanzo Ehmes, 31, Noel, possession of marijuana

Nov. 14

Jason Stephens, 44, Lowell, AR, property damage -- first degree -- damage to motor vehicle with intent to steal, burglary -- second degree, receiving stolen property

Cameron E. Drake, 30, Pineville, fugitive from out of state, exceeded posted speed limit (20-25 mph over), operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, peace disturbance -- excessive noise

Nov. 15

Guy Mi Hijo Ray, 49, Pineville, tamper or attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution

Dusty Don Shelton, 40, Southwest City, assault first-degree or attempt

Jamey Wayne Jones, 32, Goodman, domestic assault -- fourth degree -- first or second offense

Nov. 17

Jade Allena Herrin, 40, Goodman, failed to register vehicle

Jonathan Brandon Rooks, 32, Anderson, stealing -- $750 or more

April Dianne McKinney, 41, Anderson, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, stealing/larceny/ theft

James Adam Herrin, 35, Goodman, trespassing, stealing/larceny/theft

Nov. 18

Joshua Daniel Estep, 41, Anderson, passing bad check, forgery

Dennis Batson, 46, Noel, burglary -- second degree, DWI -- aggravated, DWI -- persistent

Nathan Asher Womack, 34, Southwest City, leaving scene of accident -- property damage exceeding $1,000

Carlos Valladarez, 33, Southwest City, property damage -- second degree, fugitive from out of state (2)

Christine Dawn Simonin, 37, Neosho, miscellaneous peace disturbance

Savannah Lynn Jacobs, 32, Anderson, possession of drug paraphernalia

Nov. 19

Kimberly Dawn Weiser, 45, Anderson, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Johnathon Lee Bickford, 30, Goodman, trespass -- first degree, stealing, possession of drug paraphernalia, stealing/larceny/theft

Nov. 21

Virginia Elaine Sisco, 54, Anderson, failure to produce license on demand

Keli Marie Rowe, 43, Wyandotte, OK, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree

Courtney Elizabeth Ross, 33, Pineville, domestic assault -- third degree

Michael Heath McGinley, 40, Jay, OK, domestic assault -- third degree, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree

Jesse Daniel Hale, 37, Lanagan, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Nov. 22

Candi D. Sherwood, 44, Neosho, endangering the welfare of a child -- first degree -- two or more patterns of activity, no sexual conduct

Nov. 23

Jason Allen Stewart, 49, Stella, fail to produce license on demand

Christopher A Dixon, 25, Pineville, fugitive from out of state

Hailey L. Ray, 25, Pineville, fraudulent use of credit/debit device

Nov. 25

Dusty L. Slinkard, 29, Centerton, AR, endangering the welfare of a child -- first degree, serious physical injury, no sexual conduct, DWI -- serious physical injury, minor in possession

Lacey JoAnn Dootson, 36, Bella Vista, AR, stealing

Hram Ceu, 41, Noel, property damage -- first degree, unlawful use of weapon -- subsection 3, discharge into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method, driving while intoxicated

Nov. 26

Skylar Wayne Pendergraft, 29, Pea Ridge, AR, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, resisting arrest

Michelle L Templeton, 49, Anderson, animal nuisance

Mark C McCleskey, 64, Anderson, domestic assault -- third degree

Josh Paul Del Marco, 37, Goodman, domestic assault -- third degree