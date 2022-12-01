McDonald County Booking Reports

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Nov. 13
Rafael Thomas Pacheco, 28, Southwest City, driving while revoked or driving while suspended
Camareo M. Goodwin, 40, Bentonville, AR, exceeded posted speech limited (exceeded by 6-10 mph), driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams
Doreena Lanzo Ehmes, 31, Noel, possession of marijuana
Nov. 14
Jason Stephens, 44, Lowell, AR, property damage -- first degree -- damage to motor vehicle with intent to steal, burglary -- second degree, receiving stolen property
Cameron E. Drake, 30, Pineville, fugitive from out of state, exceeded posted speed limit (20-25 mph over), operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, peace disturbance -- excessive noise
Nov. 15
Guy Mi Hijo Ray, 49, Pineville, tamper or attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution
Dusty Don Shelton, 40, Southwest City, assault first-degree or attempt
Jamey Wayne Jones, 32, Goodman, domestic assault -- fourth degree -- first or second offense
Nov. 17
Jade Allena Herrin, 40, Goodman, failed to register vehicle
Jonathan Brandon Rooks, 32, Anderson, stealing -- $750 or more
April Dianne McKinney, 41, Anderson, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, stealing/larceny/ theft
James Adam Herrin, 35, Goodman, trespassing, stealing/larceny/theft
Nov. 18
Joshua Daniel Estep, 41, Anderson, passing bad check, forgery
Dennis Batson, 46, Noel, burglary -- second degree, DWI -- aggravated, DWI -- persistent
Nathan Asher Womack, 34, Southwest City, leaving scene of accident -- property damage exceeding $1,000
Carlos Valladarez, 33, Southwest City, property damage -- second degree, fugitive from out of state (2)
Christine Dawn Simonin, 37, Neosho, miscellaneous peace disturbance
Savannah Lynn Jacobs, 32, Anderson, possession of drug paraphernalia
Nov. 19
Kimberly Dawn Weiser, 45, Anderson, driving while revoked or driving while suspended
Johnathon Lee Bickford, 30, Goodman, trespass -- first degree, stealing, possession of drug paraphernalia, stealing/larceny/theft
Nov. 21
Virginia Elaine Sisco, 54, Anderson, failure to produce license on demand
Keli Marie Rowe, 43, Wyandotte, OK, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree
Courtney Elizabeth Ross, 33, Pineville, domestic assault -- third degree
Michael Heath McGinley, 40, Jay, OK, domestic assault -- third degree, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree
Jesse Daniel Hale, 37, Lanagan, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Nov. 22
Candi D. Sherwood, 44, Neosho, endangering the welfare of a child -- first degree -- two or more patterns of activity, no sexual conduct
Nov. 23
Jason Allen Stewart, 49, Stella, fail to produce license on demand
Christopher A Dixon, 25, Pineville, fugitive from out of state
Hailey L. Ray, 25, Pineville, fraudulent use of credit/debit device
Nov. 25
Dusty L. Slinkard, 29, Centerton, AR, endangering the welfare of a child -- first degree, serious physical injury, no sexual conduct, DWI -- serious physical injury, minor in possession
Lacey JoAnn Dootson, 36, Bella Vista, AR, stealing
Hram Ceu, 41, Noel, property damage -- first degree, unlawful use of weapon -- subsection 3, discharge into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method, driving while intoxicated
Nov. 26
Skylar Wayne Pendergraft, 29, Pea Ridge, AR, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, resisting arrest
Michelle L Templeton, 49, Anderson, animal nuisance
Mark C McCleskey, 64, Anderson, domestic assault -- third degree
Josh Paul Del Marco, 37, Goodman, domestic assault -- third degree