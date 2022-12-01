McDonald County Assistant Superintendent To Retire

PINEVILLE -- Joy Hardridge, McDonald County R-1 School District's assistant superintendent, will retire this year, ending 30 years of working in the school district and seven years as assistant superintendent.

Hardridge said she started in the district by teaching junior high English in Noel. Hardridge has taught in Noel and Southwest City. Hardridge worked as an elementary counselor in Southwest City, a high school counselor, and worked as the high school assistant principal. For the last seven years, Hardridge has worked in the district's central office.

Hardridge said that, after her retirement, she looks forward to spending more time with her family and more time traveling.

Although Hardridge looked back on many accomplishments through the years, she said weathering covid-19 was one of the largest challenges she had to overcome in her position.

"While being assistant superintendent, we weathered covid," Hardridge said with a sigh. "That was the biggest challenge, getting through that. I'm happy that we were able to, after the year when the pandemic shut everything down, keep the schools open the next year. That was by far the biggest challenge that I faced."

Hardridge said she would miss her co-workers and her "building family" she has worked with over the last 30 years.

"I've worked with these people for 30 years, so they're family," Hardridge said. "They've been with me through the great times, through sad times. Not seeing them every day, not being in and out of the schools -- you know, 30 years, and I went to school here, so these buildings are so familiar and comfortable. It's what I love. And I'll miss being around the kids."

Hardridge said the advice she has for the next assistant superintendent is to listen twice as much as you speak. Hardridge noted the district would change a lot with a new superintendent and assistant superintendent, but she's looking forward to what the district has in store.

"It's always nice to have a fresh start, and I think it'll be exciting to see what new ideas and new directions a new team brings in," Hardridge said.