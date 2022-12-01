Lady Mustangs Pick Up Second Win

The McDonald County girls basketball team picked up its second victory of the season Tuesday night in the consolation semifinals of the CJ Classic in Carl Junction.

The Lady Mustangs' 53-38 victory over Seneca comes just one day after losing to Nevada, 54-27, on Monday in the opening round.

"We are very pleased," said McDonald County girls coach Sean Crane. "We had opportunities on Monday night (against Nevada). We just did a very poor job rebounding and let Nevada get away from us. Offensively we couldn't score.

"(Tuesday) night, we emphasized things that we needed to be better at."

One of the points of emphasis on Tuesday against Seneca was figuring out a way to slow down Seneca guard Hazley Grotjohn, who had 35 points, 11 rebounds and six steals in a season-opening win against Neosho on Nov. 22.

The Lady Mustangs held Grotjohn to just 14 points on Tuesday night.

"Katelynn Townsend and Corina Holland did a great job on her," Crane said. "Defense has got to be our thing, and we definitely did our job last night."

The Lady Mustangs led 13-8 after the first quarter and 27-15 at halftime. Seneca cut the lead to 39-30 going into the fourth quarter, where McDonald County outscored the Lady Indians (1-2), 14-8.

Anna Clarkson led the Lady Mustangs (2-1) with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, while Carlie Martin had 14.

Nevada 54, McDonald County 27

Nevada outscored McDonald County, 28-10, in the second half to pull away for the 54-27 victory.

Nevada led 16-6 after the first quarter and 26-17 at halftime before taking a 41-23 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Clara Swearingen led Nevada (2-1) with 17 points, while Maddy Majors had 14 and Abbey Heathman 11.

Megan Elwood led McDonald County with 10 points, while Carlee Cooper added nine.

Up next

The Lady Mustangs will return to the court Thursday, Dec. 1, in the CJ Classic consolation finals against Neosho.

Neosho (2-3) defeated Mount Vernon, 66-38, on Tuesday night in the CJ Classic after losing to host Carl Junction, 53-39, on Monday.

"Neosho is very, very solid," Crane said. "Neosho's really big. They have a lot of size. They can put out a lineup of three girls over 6 foot."

Following Thursday's game against Neosho, the Lady Mustangs are back in action at home next week against Webb City on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Monett on Thursday, Dec. 8.