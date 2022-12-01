Lady Mustangs Drop Three In Scramble

ANDERSON -- McDonald County's Lady Mustangs came out on the short end of their season-opening scramble, suffering a trio of losses Tuesday at Mustang Gymnasium.

Joining McDonald County in the scramble were Arkansas squads Rogers and Rogers Heritage and Missouri teams Seneca and Nixa.

The Lady Mustangs (0-3) were hampered by a roster that didn't provide enough entries for each weight class.

"In a team competition, it's tough when we've got six weight classes filled out of 14, but we're going to get better once we get more girls eligible to compete," said Lady Mustang coach Josh Factor. "We've got about four girls in the same weight class, so we've got to work on figuring out how we're going to get some of them to buy into the team philosophy and get them to separate, whether it means moving up a weight class and getting a little stronger or dropping some weight and getting down to a lighter weight class."

Factor said it would be important for the Lady Mustangs to keep working toward meeting their goal of filling those empty weight classes by the time postseason arrives.

"Those things will work themselves out by February," he said. "That's what this is all for, getting them tuned up for district and state tournaments. We'd obviously like to continue to grow the girls' program. It would be nice to be able to fill all 14 weight classes. But it's still new to our school, and I think the more exposure we get, the more girls will see that it's a sport we offer here at the high school, and hopefully, we can get more girls involved."

Rogers' Lady Mounties rolled to a 66-0 win over the Lady Mustangs in McDonald County's first matchup of the night, with the wins coming from Kaleigh Smith at 110 over Jaslyn Benhumea by fall at 0:46; Nadia Le at 115 over Ellysia Wasson by fall at 0:24; Anna Dux at 140 over Rylie Huston by fall at 0:20; Linlee Asbill at 155 over Jazmynn Brewer by fall at 1:01; and Alexa Wolf at 170 over Helen Martinez-Mazariegos by fall at 0:24.

Rogers had six wrestlers pick up forfeits: Allyson Dillard at 120; Shilo Simmermon at 125; Paige Phelan at 130; Molly Mounce at 135; Grace Patterson at 190; and Heidi Benefield at 235.

There were double forfeits in the 100-, 105- and 145-pound classes.

Rogers (Ark.) Heritage 60,

McDonald County 12

McDonald County's Benhumea and Wasson posted individual wins against Rogers Heritage, which won the overall matchup by a 60-12 score.

Benhumea, in the 110-pound class, topped Haley Robinson by fall at 2:54, while teammate Wasson, at 115, stopped Samantha Rippee by fall at 2:44.

The wins by the Lady War Eagles came from Jocelyn Unwer at 120 over Kimberly Torres-Blancas by fall at 2:42; Malia Kehne at 140 over Huston by fall at 1:29; Skylur Lewis at 155 over Brewer by fall at 0:22; and Emily Carpenter at 170 over Martinez-Mazariegos by fall at 2:46.

Rogers Heritage wrestlers picking up forfeits were Kalen Elias at 100; Danielly Naysinger at 125; Audree Beavers at 130; Gabi Kelly at 135; Shelby Dean at 145; and Noelia Merlos at 190.

There were double forfeits in the 105- and 235-pound weight classes.

Nixa 72,

McDonald County 6

Nixa came away with a 72-6 victory over the Lady Mustangs Tuesday night.

Brewer, wrestling in the 155-pound class, accounted for McDonald County's lone points when she defeated Jaclyn Dickins by fall at 0:37.

Nixa's points were scored by Ava Hansen at 110 over Benhumea by fall at 0:27; Nuna Matala Alvarez at 115 over Wasson by fall at 0:34; Arianna Forster at 140 over Huston by fall at 0:30; and Calyese Dupree at 170 over Martinez-Mazariegos by fall at 0:31.

Lady Eagle wrestlers receiving forfeits were Brooke Chandler at 105; Mylee Harper at 120; Abigail Weitzel at 125; Addison Harkins at 130; Brenya Crahan at 135; Megan King at 145; Jessie Nelson at 190; and Larissa Downs at 235.

There was one double forfeit at 100.

Up Next

The Lady Mustangs travel to Seneca to face Diamond and Seneca on Thursday, Dec. 1.

BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Lady Mustang Helen Martinez works over the top against a defender during McDonald County's matchup Tuesday night.

