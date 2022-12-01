Dobbs Remembered For Kindness, Smiles





(Editor's note: See the official obituary for William Dean "Bill" Dobbs inside the McDonald County Press.)

Former McDonald County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Dobbs will be remembered by friends for his kindness, his smile, and his intelligence, among other attributes. Dobbs died on Nov. 26.

John Bunch, a former McDonald County Commissioner, knew Dobbs for many years.

"I knew Bill from Newton County, and I also knew Bill before he was ever prosecutor in McDonald County. Bill grew up in Goodman. His mom and dad had a cafe and a bus stop at Goodman. My family, also in this area, were more his age and grew up more closely to him during his school years. Bill and I had some communications through some interests we both had through motorcycles and other activities.

"For eight years Keith (Lindquist) and I knew Bill as county prosecutor and we became pretty close. I tried to stay in touch with him after he retired. Unfortunately, his retirement was none too soon."

He continued, "As far as being a likable person, if Bill had a problem with you, it was because you had a problem."

"Bill would do things a lot of people didn't realize he was doing," he said. "He would do volunteer work, but he never bragged or spoke about what he was doing for other people; he just did it. That was probably the way he wanted it.

"Bill was pretty much a peacemaker. He didn't hold grudges like a lot of people do. He always tried to be fair. If he felt someone needed a break, Bill took that into consideration and tried to give them a break.

"I know Bill was very close to his family and was very well-educated biblically, so I'm sure that had a lot to do with how he managed his life."

Asked how he would like Dobbs to be remembered, he said, "As a kind, intelligent, giving person. Loyal. All of the good things, I think, were pretty much in his favor. He was so knowledgeable in so many different fields. He'll be missed."

Keith Lindquist, a former presiding commissioner, was in office at the same time as Dobbs.

"His job, when you're a commissioner, he's the person that's supposed to advise you. Bill was always more than accommodating with any question we asked him. On top of that, as we worked together, he became a good friend. Bill was a real good guy," he said.

Asked to name something special about Dobbs, he said, "I loved to hear him laugh. He was an easy laugher. He could visit with anybody. If people needed advice that a prosecutor could handle, I could send them up there and they always said that was a class act."

"I liked being around him," He added. "We had the same interests. Everything was professional when we were there, but he was a good friend. It wouldn't bother me to call him at any time before he got sick, and he would be here to help me at any time. He's going to be really missed. I told him I'd pray for him every night, and I sure did, but the good Lord was ready for him. He always had time to talk to you either professionally or as a friend. I think he fit in with any crowd. I think just his disposition will be missed, plus his smile. I'm going to miss him terribly because he was a special guy."

Gregg Sweeten of Pineville said he had known Dobbs since the early 1990s.

"We went to lunch a lot on Wednesdays. I always knew if I needed anything, I could count on Bill to be there," he said. "We worked together closely on all kinds of different things."

He continued, "Bill was a firm believer in the law, and he administered the law with compassion and with swiftness. Bill was a kind of guy that, if he didn't know the answer, he'd go find out the answer, and he'd treat the victims with compassion -- you don't find that a lot these days. He was a very caring human being and somebody that you could rely on and trust and count on. He'll be missed. I admired Bill. He was the prosecutor, but yet he was down to earth. He never let it go to his head."

Associate Circuit Judge John LePage said he had known Dobbs longer than 20 years.

"He's been around as prosecutor here -- assistant prosecutor in Newton County, juvenile officer -- he's done it all," he said.

In describing Dobbs, he said, "He was a character of sorts; he often spoke about his growing up in the late 60s early 70s when we were young men and had the run of the country. I wasn't around here but he was."

"Bill took the toughest cases. When he was assistant prosecutor, all he did was child sex abuse cases," he said. "They weren't fun, but he was a warrior. He did them. When he came to McDonald County, his plate was filled with all the criminal cases in McDonald County."

As for how he would like people to remember Dobbs, he said, "He was a professional. He always had a smile and was very diligent in taking care of his cases."



