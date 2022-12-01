Chamber Of Commerce Plans Remodel Project





PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce, at 308 Harmon Street, is remodeling and developing new improvements to its office. This will include a cafe and more outdoor space so visitors can enjoy their coffee outside.

John Newby is the president and CEO of the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce. The task of the organization is to help bring awareness to local businesses and help boost the economy within the county. This includes applying for grants to better the city.

"I think, if we get these grants, even if we get one of them, it'll be a game changer for the chamber," said Newby. "It'll open people's eyes to see what we're doing."

The chamber has applied to the American Rescue Plan Act and also works closely with the Missouri Department of Economic Development to help find these funds.

With these funds, the chamber wants to expand and remodel the chamber building to give it a more contemporary look. This remodeling work will include extending the sidewalk and installing a coffee shop.

Visitors who enter now see a giant window that looks out into the street.

"Eventually, this gets torn out, and they're going to bump the sidewalk out four feet and put a railing on it," said Newby.

Newby says that McDonald County doesn't really have a coffee shop in the area now, and if a resident wants a Starbucks coffee, he or she would have "to travel 20 minutes to Bentonville."

The chamber plans to have a "topnotch" coffee shop like Starbucks that will have "coffee, pastries, and smoothies."

Inside there will be tables and benches for residents to take advantage of the Wi-Fi.

Newby says the chamber plans to have it up and running by the time the children get back from their Christmas Vacation in the first semester, but that depends if the project stays on schedule. Regardless, it will continue as planned even if the chamber doesn't get a grant to help fund the project, but "it will make it easier and quicker to do a lot of things."

As for the rest of the programs, Newby asserts that 2023 is going to be "extremely busy," and residents can look forward to new business developments in the community.

For residents who want to learn more, the chamber meets at the Daniel Cowin Construction building at 2041 Jesse James Road every third Wednesday of the month. There, they can meet and greet the new businesses that are coming to their towns.

Daniel Bereznicki/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce remodel will add a contemporary feel to its office. Visitors can expect a relaxing environment to do their work. The Chamber of Commerce will have a new coffee shop and Wi-Fi for visitors.



