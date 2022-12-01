



Holiday Events

• Christmas parades on Main Street -- McDonald County's Christmas parades will start on the city's Main Street at the following times: The Anderson Christmas parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1; Pineville starts at 5 p.m. Dec. 3; Goodman begins its parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 10; and Southwest City starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 10.

• The ESA Holiday Home Tour and Tea -- Lambda Chi Chapter of ESA is celebrating the return of its ESA Holiday Home Tour and Tea on Sunday, Dec. 4, in Anderson. Three homeowners are opening decorated homes from 1-4 p.m. with the accompanying tea scheduled from 2-4:30 p.m. in the Anderson United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Tickets are available for $10 from ESA members or at the door of any home on the day of the tour. Addresses and directions to each home are printed on the back of the ticket. The three home locations and the tea can be easily reached in the three-and-a-half-hour time allowed. Participating homeowners this year are Brian and Jill Buske on Mud Springs Road, Curtis and Pam Kruse on West Highway 76, and Dustin and La'Cee Puckett on Moss Church Road. Take a road trip with your family or friends to see how these neighbors visualize Christmas. All funds from the ticket sales will fund scholarships for young women graduating from MCHS this spring.

Stella Senior Center Friday Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday night, Dec. 2. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal served at 6 p.m. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with The Sac River Rangers playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available.

Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information.

Seasonal Choral Flourish

The 13th annual Seasonal Choral Flourish is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1 and 7:30 p.m., at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 812 S. Pearl Ave. in Joplin. The annual holiday concert will feature performances by the Missouri Southern Chamber Singers and the Concert Chorale. A brass quintet will perform starting at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Doors will open one hour before each performance.

McDonald County Senior Center

The McDonald County Senior Center has monthly events and happenings at the center, which include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 to 11:30 a.m.



