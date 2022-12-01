Bad News Received For SWC Water Project

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Representatives from Anderson Engineering Inc. returned to city hall on Nov. 22 at 302 S Main Street to update the city on the recent developments in the city's water system improvement project.

Present at the meeting were Mayor David Blake, Alderman Gloria Armstrong, Alderman George Snow, Alderman Ridge Carpenter, and City Clerk Jenifer Anderson.

Also present were the representatives from Anderson Engineering Inc., project designer Jeff Ceperley, Patrick O'Bryant, the project engineer, and Robin Ceperley, who is the project coordinator.

Unfortunately, this visit did not come with good news. The initial bidding contracts allowed construction companies to pick to either install a new well, fix the distribution lines, and/or fix the water tower. After reviewing the bids submitted by various construction companies, Jeff Ceperley commented that the bid prices "were ridiculously high" and, "even if we had money, I don't know if we could recommend it because they're just not realistic. There's no way, even with covid and the supply chain, that the price has gone up that much in three years. It's just asinine."

To add insult to injury, Southwest City was denied funding from The American Rescue Plan Act for the water system improvements project.

"We thought you all would be the top performer of those (to receive funds), and you were," O'Bryant said. "Unfortunately, out of the 351 eligible projects, you were assigned a position of number 63, which is not bad, but the money ran out at number 41."

According to O'Bryant, the sum of $125 million was spent by the time the funds reached rank 41.

He went on to explain that there is a misconception that these government funds can cover all city projects, but these funds are limited. For the funds to have reached the Southwest City water project, the total sum would have to have been $180 million. These funds aren't city versus city. It's state versus state. Essentially, all across the United States, city governments were requesting funding.

Residents may ask themselves why Southwest City was denied, as opposed to another city project.

"It really comes down to people that had compliance issues," said Robin Ceperley. "People that had issues, notice violations, things that have to get addressed."

It's because of Southwest City's proven track record for maintaining its city ordinances and compliance with governmental regulations that they were denied funding.

Robin Ceperley took a moment to acknowledge that it's not a fair situation and the representatives of Anderson Engineering Inc. expressed their regret over the decision.

As of now, the city must decide on which contract takes precedence. Anderson Engineers Inc. provided different contingencies the city could take to get the project going. These contingencies involve keeping the necessities or "having the cake and then picking out the icing."

Anderson Engineering made presentations detailing strategies the city could take. These involve cutting certain services and reevaluating the city's options.

The council agreed the projects that should take precedence are the "well and the tower."

But the city isn't down and out.

"And the bottom is that, even if we have to scale down," said O'Bryant, "we still have a chance here to make a significant improvement to your water system."

Anderson Engineering Inc. will return to strategize and explore the different options, which can include rebidding the three contracts. Until then, residents will have to wait and see.