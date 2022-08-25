SWC Council Hears Solar Power Suggestion, Question On Police At School

Southwest City's Board of Aldermen heard two agenda items from Alderman Steven Golden at the regular meeting on Tuesday.

Alderman Golden first approached Police Chief Bud Gow regarding police presence at the school. Golden explained that he had been asked by a teacher if there would be an officer present during drop-off and pick-up times.

Gow assured Golden that an officer is there every morning and afternoon but noted that sometimes they aren't able to arrive until after 7:30 a.m. due to monitoring dangerous bus stops in town.

Golden then spoke about the idea of placing solar panels at the wastewater treatment facility. He said that he has been researching how to invest ARPA money in a way that helps return funds and noticed that the electric bill for the plant totals about $2,200 monthly.

Golden spoke with a representative who said solar power could cut 85% of the costs and last 20 to 25 years. He estimated the costs would be upwards of $200,000 with the groundwork necessary.

Alderman Ridge Carpenter noted that the purchase would pay itself off within a year.

"It would be worth looking into," Public Works Director Shane Clark said. "That's an expense that's never going away. The plant has to run 24/7."

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to four medical calls and one motor vehicle accident, cleared a tree from the roadway and extinguished one structure fire.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported the department has issued 19 tickets, taken one report, made one arrest, assisted with one lock-out and provided aid to neighboring agencies three times.

Gow informed the council that Goodman Police Department received new patrol vehicles and donated a cage to be fitted into Unit 1.

Gow then went on to request a female bulletproof vest on behalf of Assistance Chief Brittany Shappell. The council voted to approve the purchase of a vest in the amount of $585.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported that the one-ton truck is on schedule to be repaired at the beginning of the month.

Clark also presented council members with a quote to repair the existing booster pumps and set up a constant pressure system at the north tower, as well as a quote to replace the existing booster pumps and set up a constant pressure system.

Clark noted that the current pumps are more than 10 years old, but he believes simply replacing them would allow the tower to operate until the new water system is established.

The council voted to replace the two pumps at a cost of $7,070.20.

In other business, the council paid bills in the amount of $13,259.29.