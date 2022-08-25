‘Room 303’ Used to Prioritize Mental Health At MCHS

PINEVILLE -- Erica Price, McDonald County High School family/school liaison, will continue to offer mental health services to students and staff this year while implementing positive changes in Room 303.

What has become known by students and staff alike as "Room 303," a room filled with flexible seating, colorful posters, and encouraging artwork off the main hallway of the high school, is run by Price. In Price's space, students and staff are offered privacy pods, space for therapy and other mental health services, a place for confidential conversations, and various resources. Price said this year, she's focusing on having an electronics-free space, noting social media can add to student stress.

Price said her goals this year include making connections for students and offering a space for teachers and students throughout the day.

"I want connections made," Price said. "I really want students and teachers to make better connections and for the students to know that they have a place to go and people to trust. And they have a place they can turn for help."

Price said students that visit her room can get assistance finding insurance, glasses, therapy, and a listening ear amongst other services. Price also offers a clothing closet in her room for students, free of charge. Price said teachers seeking resources can also visit her room throughout the day, noting teachers can get in touch with outside resources as well as use the privacy pods to decompress during preparation periods.

Price said additional changes made in the room this year include enhanced safety measures, such as locking the classroom door through the day, implementing a doorbell for students to ring when they wish to enter, and allowing fewer students in the room at one time.

Students or staff needing additional mental health services can contact Price, who can connect individuals to the appropriate mental health professionals.