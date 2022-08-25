RELIGION: Mill Creek Baptist Church Celebrates 118 Years Of Worship

We celebrated 118 years of worship Sunday at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Susan Cory, Alesia Parish and Levi Hamilton were celebrating birthdays. Doug Cory greeted the congregation and visitors, and special prayers were requested for several including Vernie Cook and Cleo.

Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional, "Together," and read scripture from Acts 1:8. We are to be disciples and followers of Christ.

Mitchell Lett asked God's blessing upon the offertory, and he and Rick Lett served as ushers. The congregation joined in singing "Showers of Blessings," led by Karen Gardner with Susan at the piano.

We were blessed to have the Butler Creek Boys with us with special praise music during our song service. We enjoyed a wonderful fellowship dinner following the service. Wayne Holly gave the benediction.

Early on, the original church was located across from the Petty Cemetery on the Bill Mitchell farm. In the late 1800s, a fire destroyed the mill, and the church was abandoned. Mill Creek Baptist Church was formed on August 7, 1904, and the church was built in 1906 on the banks of Mill Creek where it currently sits. Back records show it was common for a Sunday offering to have been five or eight cents, with one business meeting showing a balance of 32 cents. In 1938, after remodeling by Twentieth Century Studios, the church was used in the filming of the Jesse James movie for the wedding scene between Tyrone Powers, who played Jesse James, and Nancy Kelly.

On January 16, 2010, a fire destroyed the church building and the congregation met at the Ozark Funeral Home in Noel for ten months during its rebuilding. The building was completed and a dedication service was held on November 7, 2010. The church bell was saved from the fire and erected in the new church. We found a date inscribed on the bell dated October 1902. The church has survived record floods and snowfall. Thirty-seven pastors have been ordained at Mill Creek, including the first pastor, Elmer Abercrombie, in 1929.

We invite you to worship with us on Sunday mornings at the little white church on the creek. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90. Worship service begins at 11 a.m. and Sunday school at 10 a.m. Bible study is held on Wednesday nights at 7 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

