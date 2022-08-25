RELIGION: God’s Promises Are True And Sure

Greetings from the Cove Mission of Hope! Due to issues beyond my control, we had to take a few months off. But we are back and looking for a great time in the Lord.

We were blessed to have visitors on this Lord's day. Sister Naomi was visited by her nephew and his wife from Kansas, and Sister Linda Gardner had her granddaughter and her great-grandson and great-granddaughter with her. We pray they were blessed. God has sent some wonderful new people to our family of God and we are so grateful for them.

Pastor Bob taught us a very good lesson this week. He started with Scripture in Deuteronomy 18:9-15, where God promised a land to those who love him and walk upright before him. Those who practice evil, such as fortune tellers, wizards or witches, were not allowed. We were reminded that God's promises are true and sure. But those who are warned of the wrong practices will be punished. We are in this world, but we do not have to follow the practices of the ungodly.

In 1 John 2:15, we read that we must not love the world and or the things of the world. If any man loves the world and the evil that is practiced there, the love of the Father is not in him. In Romans 8, we find that God says, "They that are carnal and following the ways of the flesh are not pleasing to the Lord." We are required to present our body, a living sacrifice holy and acceptable unto God.

The point Pastor is trying to get across is that we shall not go the way of the world but be separate in our walk with God. Corinthians 6:19 makes it very plain that we are not our own, but we were bought with a price. When our dear Savior hung on the cross and gave his life for us, we became a child of the Most High God. From that time, if we accepted Jesus as our Lord, we are the temple of the Holy Ghost.

Ephesians 5 tells us to be careful what we allow to enter our home, for Satan will try to deceive you and fill your heart with evil thoughts. There are some books that seem to be innocent, that will plant seeds of demons in your heart. So be aware that the devil wants to lead you astray. Examine your books and movies to be sure that they are suitable for your children to read or watch. Don't be guilty of saying it's only a small thing, no harm in it. Our standards should not be compromised for convenience's sake.

In closing, Pastor Bob turned to 1 Timothy 6:12 and read that we are to "fight the good fight of faith" and lay hold on eternal life. That is the reward we find for keeping the faith and walking in His footsteps. In 2 Timothy 3:1-7, we find that we are witnessing perilous times when men are lovers of themselves more than lovers of God. They are lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God. This all adds up to where are your thoughts and treasures? Do we have the faith that we must have to make heaven our eternal home?

If you enjoyed the truth of this message, come and hear Pastor Bob Cartwright preaching at the Cove. We are at the top of the hill in Lanagan. It is the church with the steeple pointing souls to God. Our services are Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Bible study is on Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

Hope you are blessed and will come visit us soon.

The opinions expressed are those of the author.