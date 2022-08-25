Pineville’s 2022 Jesse James Day Parade Deemed a Success

PINEVILLE -- Pineville's annual Jesse James Day parade was held Saturday, Aug. 20, with event organizer Kalee Sweeten noting the event showcased more entries than years prior.

The Jesse James Day parade, a wrap-up celebration for the four-day-long event, showcased various floats, cars, horses, and excited community members. Kalee Sweeten, 2022 parade organizer, said 42 entries participated in the parade this year, 12 more than what was seen at the Jesse James Day parade in 2021.

Sweeten said she'd deem the parade a success as it brought more individuals to Pineville's celebration, a celebration hosted to benefit the Pineville Fire Department.

"People who don't show up for Jesse James Days show up for the parade," Sweeten said. "So that helps us out, people stick around to see the band and enjoy the event."

Sweeten said this year was her first year coordinating the parade, and she's excited to be involved with it in the future.

"I'm excited because I now have a better understanding of how to coordinate the parade," Sweeten said, noting her love for Jesse James Days.

The grand champion float at the parade was Pineville's First Baptist Church. For horses, Elayne Nelson received first place, George Beavers second place, and Terri Leach received third place. For school groups, MC Pom received first place, MCHS cheer received second place, and junior high cheerleaders received third place. For cars, the Rosenbohm Family received first place, Adam Poland received second place, and Liam Duckett, First Runner-Up Baby Boy Jesse, received third place. For floats, Mavrick Sutherland, Baby Boy Jesse, got first place, and Bunker Hills Quilt Club received second place. In the general category, Ed Malcom got first place, Outlaw Ridge received second place, and Kaisley Moritz received third place.

For emergency vehicles, White Rock Fire Department, Rays Towing, and Gardners Towing received ribbons, with no places specified.

Businesses, individuals, groups, and teams threw candy to excited children and families that lined Pineville's streets, marking another successful end to Pineville's annual Jesse James Days event.

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY DALANA FULLER Pineville's First Baptist Church had a "God Bless America" theme to its float. The church was the grand champion at the 2022 parade.



PHOTO SUBMITTED BY DALANA FULLER Bunker Hills Quilt club showcasing quilts at the Jesse James Day parade. The group's quilt in the bed of a truck was "Cars" themed.



ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Following the parade, event attendees went to the Pineville Community Center to purchase chicken dinners. Dinners were $6, with proceeds going to the Pineville Fire Department.

