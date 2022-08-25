Pineville Reviews Proposed Feral Cat Ordinance

The Pineville Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, looked at a proposed ordinance regarding the treatment of feral cats in the city. The ordinance will now proceed to the city attorney before being adopted.

Alderman Scott Dennis, serving as mayor pro tem in the absence of Mayor Gregg Sweeten, commented that the ordinance said dogs needed to be registered and tagged and that pet cats needed to be photographed (for reference by city officials).

The city is planning to trap feral cats and have them sterilized at a clinic in Arkansas with the help of I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue. The ears of the feral cats will be clipped in order to identify which ones have been sterilized. City Clerk Melissa Ziemianin said members of the community have been requesting traps since news of the plan was published in the "McDonald County Press." Dennis estimated there are more than 100 feral cats in the area.

Also on Tuesday, public works superintendent Chris Tinsley told the board he needs to bring in the city's engineering firm, Smith and Co., to survey the Big Sugar water extension after it is finished so the city will have accurate records and maps. The Big Sugar water extension is at the intersection of Fifth Street and Big Sugar Road, and it provides water to Big Sugar Road, the restroom at the bike park, and to residents just past Sugar Island, Tinsley said.

Dennis asked if Tinsley could get an estimate for the survey work and Tinsley agreed.

In other business, the board approved a resolution for the voluntary annexation of property belonging to Daniel and Cheri Cowin. A public hearing on the matter will be held.