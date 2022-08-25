Mustangs Ready To Build On Success of Last Season

ANDERSON -- Last fall the McDonald County Mustangs turned in the best football season in school history.

This year, the Mustangs return six starters on both sides of the ball, big experience in the trenches and a determination to build on the success that resulted in last year's appearance in the Class 4 District 6 title game and 10-2 overall record.

"I like that they want to continue to raise the bar and not rest on what we've done in the past," said Kellen Hoover, who is starting his sixth year as head coach of the Mustangs. "We take a lot of pride in the steps we've made each and every year, but we want to continue that climb. We don't want to just stay satisfied with what we've done last year or the year before. We never want to do that. They want to make their own mark."

Leading the way will be a group of linemen that should pack a punch on both sides of the line.

"We do have a lot of experience, especially in the trenches," Hoover said. "Because of the injury to Danny Grider last year, Jayce Hitt (6-2, 250) was forced into action as a sophomore. And Toby Moore (6-4, 290) started the whole year as a sophomore."

Those two, along with senior Ivan Serna (6-4, 265), who started all season at left tackle, should provide a good push on offense when the Mustangs want to run or protection when they want to pass.

"With what we do, we try to take what the defense gives us," Hoover said. "We're going to have some options for our quarterback to get the ball out of an unfavorable situation."

That quarterback will be Destyn Dowd (6-1, 195), who last year gained 580 yards with five touchdowns on 103 carries as a sophomore All-Big 8 running back. He also caught seven passes for 48 yards and one touchdown.

Dowd moved to quarterback following the graduation of Big 8 West Offensive Player of the Year Cole Martin, who passed for 2,024 yards and 23 touchdowns while running for 1,014 yards and 17 TDs.

"Destyn's a baseball player and has been a quarterback in the past and possesses a natural ability to throw," said Hoover. "Honestly, playing running back as a sophomore has made him that much better of a runner. He's always been a threat, just because he's a big, physical kid who runs fairly well, but I think playing running back last year just helped him understand what's going on up in front of him from the stanpoint of hitting the right seam -- wherever that running seam is -- and I think that's made him a little better."

He added, "He may have the option of running it or throwing it on one play and both of those are his strengths."

When Dowd looks to throw he won't have to look very far to find capable receivers. Two reliable senior targets will be his older brother Cross Dowd, who caught 22 passes last year for 336 yards and five TDs, and Jack Parnell, who came up with 26 catches for 237 yards and four TDs.

Hoover expects seniors Isaac Behm and Dalton McClain and junior Josh Pacheco to help strengthen the receiving corps with backfield help coming from senior Jordan Saylor and junior Emmit Houston. Senior Weston Gordon, junior Samuel Murphy and sophomore Malosi Sosef can all help at tight end.

Hoover is hoping opponents find it hard to run against the Mustangs' defense this fall, a defense anchored by Moore, who racked up 35 tackles (four for losses with one sack), Hitt (19 tackles), Serna and senior Angel Mendoza (5-9, 270).

Gordon, an All-Big 8 linebacker last year, accounted for 57 tackles (four for losses) while causing one fumble. Murphy notched 60 tackles a year ago, including a team-high 11 behind the line of scrimmage.

Hoover expects Saylor and Houston to help out in the middle of the defense with secondary support coming from Cross Dowd (44 tackles, three interceptions), Sam Barton, Behm, McClain and Pacheco.

"We've got some strong guys on defense but, at the same time, we've got a lot of guys in that group that can run with skill guys," Hoover said. "As a quarterback that would scare me to death."

When it comes to special teams, the football team is looking to a soccer player for help.

"We had to find a kicker over the offseason and we think we have," said Hoover. "He's actually one of our soccer players, Richard Gasca, but he's going to kick for us on Friday nights."

Hoover said the senior is adjusting to his new sport and new role.

"He's getting more and more comfortable with kicking in pads, which is different," the coach said. "And he's kicking an oblong ball now instead of a round one. So it's something he's continuing to work on. He's worked all summer on it after he came to me and asked if it would be OK if he did both. He asked and we needed a kicker so I said yes."

Hoover knows his Mustangs will get their opponents' best shot every Friday night this season, especially after last year's successful campaign, and he knows his team will have to step up to meet physical challenges each week.

"This conference is hard week in and week out," he said. "Your opponent is always going to be good and well-coached. What this conference prides itself on is its physicality, and from week to week you want to be the one that's the most physical because that's probably going to be the one that's walking off the field with a win."