Mustangs Acclimate To Faster Pace In Scrimmage

MOUNT VERNON -- Many of the McDonald County football players who participated in their squad's four-team jamboree at Mount Vernon on Friday, Aug. 19, were getting a taste of the fastest pace at which they had ever played the game of football. But as the night wore on, their coach said it was good to see his team adjust to the swift tempo.

"I thought we played hard," said Mustang coach Kellen Hoover. "You could definitely tell initially it was some of our first experience on a Friday night because it is the fastest, most physical version of football many of these guys have ever played. I thought you could tell that early, but I also thought we got more physical and faster and more confident as the night went on."

Other teams competing in the jamboree were Neosho, Forsyth and host Mount Vernon, the same Mount Vernon squad that will host the Mustangs Friday for the 2022 season opener for both.

"The hard part of it is that we play one of these teams a week from now, so in that part of the scrimmage we didn't play any of our varsity players," said Hoover. "So, we would have liked to have seen more reps with our No. 1s but, at the same time, Coach (Tom) Cox and I agreed we would just go all jayvee, knowing that in seven days we'd be right back on this field again."

McDonald County clicked offensively through the air against Forsyth with Destyn Dowd connecting on touchdown passes of 40 yards to Jack Parnell and 29 yards to Cross Dowd. Even though the Dowd-to-Dowd completion was waived off due to a penalty, Cross Dowd raised some eyebrows with his athletic, leaping catch in the end zone.

Anthony D'Amico also contributed a pair of touchdown passes for the Mustangs in the segment against Forsyth. The sophomore's passes went for 28 yards to Joshua Pacheco and 40 yards to Dalton McClain.

McDonald County's defensive effort against Forsyth was highlighted by a Destyn Dowd interception and a sack by Toby Moore and Angel Mendoza.

"I thought both sides -- offense and defense -- got better and better as the night wore on," Hoover said. "Like I said, this is the fastest football many of our guys have played. From an offensive perspective, the running lanes closed faster, those defensive backs closed faster, those linebackers filled faster, and that's all from an offensive perspective."

He continued, "Looking at it from the defensive side, where you feel like maybe you've got the edge set, they still get outside of you because you're not ready for that speed. We just need to do everything a little faster, and I feel like we did that once we got into our second session."

The coach also said he was pleased the team got out of the jamboree in great shape from a health standpoint with no injuries.

"We came out of it healthy, and that's priority No. 1 in a jamboree," he said.

Looking ahead to the return trip to Mount Vernon, Hoover said he likes the way his team has progressed leading up to the season opener.

"I really like our team. I like our guys," he said. "It's a group that works really hard and kind of has a little bit of a chip on their shoulders about some different things and kind of wants to make a name for themselves in our 2022 season, especially our seniors who are back with a lot of experience. But we need to get a lot better. In the jamboree, you could see a lot of places where our kids need to get a lot better and we know they will. We've just got to have a really good week of practice as we go into Week 1. I think our kids will put together a really good week of practice to go compete and have a chance to go 1-0 on Friday."

He added, "When we walk off that field, we want to make sure we were the more physical team. And, if we are, then we have a chance to be 1-0. That's going to be our focus in practice this week. Hopefully, we can do that."

Kickoff for Friday's game is at 7 p.m.