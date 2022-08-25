MCHS Volleyball Team Shows Consistency In Jamboree

ANDERSON -- McDonald County volleyball coach Logan Grab was looking for consistency when her team lined up for its matches in a preseason jamboree on its home court Tuesday night.

Her assessment at the end of the night was positive on that front, as well as in other aspects of her team's performance.

"I thought we played really well tonight," Grab said. "We knew going into it that we wanted to be consistent and I really feel like we were for the most part. We were very competitive, had great attitudes and made great plays. We went 5 for 6 in our sets tonight and that's a good night."

The format for the jamboree, which included Cassville, Lamar and Seneca, consisted of abbreviated matches with two sets to 15 for each match with no cap.

McDonald County defeated Cassville, 15-10 and 15-11, and Lamar, 15-13 and 15-3, before splitting with Seneca: Split, 10-15 and 15-11.

"With it being abbreviated sets, we did not have as many people on the bench as we would during a normal match," Grab said. "We've got 28 people altogether, so you're going to see some more faces that might get some time on the court during those varsity matches, and you'll see them in the jayvee matches as well."

The Lady Mustangs open their 2022 season on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Carthage, and follow up that match at Diamond on Thursday, Sept. 1.

When asked to assess her team's standing heading into its season opener, Grab said, "I think we're in a really good place. We're acknowledging the things we're doing right but we also know what we still need to work on to get to that next level. But we're in a good place right now."