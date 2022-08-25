MCHS Boys Soccer Splits Jamboree Matches

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County boys' soccer team picked up a win and loss in a jamboree with Aurora and Cassville on Tuesday at Mustang Stadium.

The Mustangs defeated Aurora 2-0 in the first 35 minutes, but MCHS lost to Cassville 1-0 in the last 35-minute half. In between, Aurora and Cassville also played one another.

"Really everyone looked pretty good," said MCHS soccer coach Nathan Haikey. "We tried to get some minutes for everyone, JV kids included. ... I thought varsity looked really good. We had lots of shots on frame and on target. We increased our shots on target. We managed and controlled both games. I was pretty impressed with how we played (Tuesday) night."

Against Aurora, the Mustangs scored a pair of goals and had a third goal called back for offside.

Both goals by Giovanni Gonzalez and Aldo Sanchez came from outside the 18-yard box. Gonzalez's goal went to the upper right corner, while Sanchez' goal hit under the crossbar and took a backspin across the line.

The Mustangs will now prepare for their season opener in the Cassville Tournament when they play New Covenant at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Mustangs will play host Cassville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, and wrap up tournament play against Aurora at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.