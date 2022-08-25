McClain Heads Up Curriculum Meeting

The McDonald County School District's new curriculum director, LaDonna McClain, led a meeting Friday at the high school for all teachers across the district to ensure that teaching materials are up to date.

On Friday, which was the last teacher work day before school began, teachers met in subject matter groups to discuss how they handle curriculum and resources in their classrooms.

McClain said the meeting served as a refresher course before teachers entered the classroom and also helped to make sure the district had the same resources available throughout the various schools. The meeting could also serve to help get links removed that are no longer active for curriculum and to ensure teachers are teaching similar things by content and grade level, she said.

"During covid, these things weren't touched on as much," she said, because students and teachers were working online and not meeting together. "There's something to be said for meeting together and just learning."

"I think it's really important," she added. "We just had a new teachers academy, and it gives them a place to go to find our curriculum. As a group, we work hard to make sure everything is aligned with Missouri learning standards."

While new to the role of curriculum director, McClain has been with the district for several years. She began her time in McDonald County in 2008 as a PE teacher and girls' basketball coach for six years, then taught PE at the middle school. After that, she served at Noel Elementary School as assistant principal and then as principal. Then she worked for two years as an assistant principal at the high school.

"I've been at a lot of different places on a lot of different levels, and I hope that's going to help me understand the needs from different areas," she said.