Land Transfers

Larry Eugene McIlvaine and Glenda McIlvaine to Paige Leann Newhard. Bennett's 1st Addition. Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

AFI Royalty LLC to S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC. Marshall & Noel Addition. Blk. 9, Lot 16 and Lot 17. McDonald County, Mo.

Omia Scott Matthews to Kenneth B. Johnson. Sec. 14, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Jack L. Toney and Lillian J. Toney to Daniel Harmon. Sec. 25, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 21. McDonald County, Mo.

Donna Brimhall, David Brimhall, deceased, Michael Brimhall, Leah Brimhall, Ezekiel Brimhall, Amy Brimhall, Yolanda Ulibarri, Ryan Ulibarri, Tara Davis, Dustin Davis, Steele Brimhall, Ashley Brimhall, Ellen Schofield, Ephraim Schofield, Danielle Mortensen and Benjamin Mortensen to Together Foever Family Trust. Sec. 21, Twp. 21, Rge. 30 and Sec. 22, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Terry Duane Wright and Amy Marie Kuhl-Wright to The Wright Family Trust Dated August 3, 2022, Trustee Amy Kuhl-Wright and Trustee Terry Duane Wright. Sec. 1, Twp. 21, Rge. 30, Sec. 6, Twp. 21, Rge. 29 and Sec. 7, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Leonard L. Eastburn to Bob and Dixie Peterson Living Trust, Dated May 1, 2003. Sec. 14, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Tracy Heath to Aaron Lemon and Vanessa Lemon. Sec. 17, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Brandon S. Parrish and Letricia S. Parrish to Sergio O. Dozal and Riley Paige Rickman. Sec. 21, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Walter Stephen Geeding and The Beer Store & More, LLC to Carla Anderson and Tim Larimore. Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Roddy Lett and Malessa Lett to Mark S. Cobb and Sandra I. Cobb. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Robert J. Stuppy and Becky K. Stuppy to Robert J. Stuppy Revocable Trust and Becky K. Stuppy Revocable Trust. Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 32 and Sec. 35, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Equity Trust Company and Custodian Ira Janet Lynn to Janet Lynn. Sec. 10, Twp. 22, Rge. 32 and Sec. 15, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Janet Lynn and Jeff Lynn to Thomas Bradley Broadstock. Sec. 10, Twp. 22, Rge. 32 and Sec. 15, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Yolanda Santillan to Johanna Aguilera. Sec. 18, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Telecom Tower Group, LLC to Arcadia Infrastructure 1, LLC. Sec. 2, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Nathan Sampson and Renee Sampson to Robert J. Soltow and Marla A. Soltow. Sec. 33, Twp. 22, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Herbert Crosby, Phillip Ira Warnaca, Collene Warnaca, James Glass and Karla Glass to Phillip Ira Warnaca and Collene Warnaca. Sec. 30, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Herbert Crosby, Phillip Ira Warnaca, Collene Warnaca, James Glass and Karla Glass to Herbert Crosby. Sec. 30, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Herbert Crosby, Phillip Ira Warnaca, Collene Warnaca, James Glass and Karla Glass to Virginia Gayle Crosby. Sec. 30, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Herbert Crosby, Phillip Ira Warnaca, Collene Warnaca, James Glass and Karla Glass to Karla Glass and James Glass. Sec. 30, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Stacy Knauss and Robert O'Brien to Stacy Renee Knauss. Sec. 19, Twp. 23, Rge. 33 and Sec. 20, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Antonio Hernandez and Maria Hernandez to Gabriel Hernandez. Blankenship's 1st Addition. Lot 20 and Lot 21. McDonald County, Mo.

Jeff Dieckman to Benjamin D. Grunow and Morgan L. Grunow. Sec. 23, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Ronald E. Garrett and Carmen E. Garrett to Ulysses David Lane, Ramona Lane and Patricia Dossett. Sec. 24, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Virgil Porterfield and Mireya C. Porterfield to Linda Cristal Porterfield and Sophia Nathalie Mason. Sec. 31, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Virgil Porterfield and Mireya C. Porterfield to Marcela Andrea Porterfield and Sophia Nathalie Mason. Whispering Pines. Lot 3, Lot 4 and Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.