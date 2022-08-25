Lady Mustangs Seniors Leading By Example

ANDERSON -- The roster for the McDonald County High School girls golf team may list only five names for the 2022 fall season, but Brent Jordan knows those five names represent young ladies he can count on to keep the Lady Mustangs' fledgling program moving in a positive direction.

Jordan, who is starting his second year as the Lady Mustangs' golf coach, said he has two seniors in Kyla Moore and Fayth Ogden who are providing leadership for the team this fall.

"This will be their fourth year in the program," he said. "Girls golf is a new sport for McDonald County, and this will be the second group of kids who've had the opportunity to go in and be four-year letter winners in the sport, so that's a pretty unique situation. I think that says a lot about the kids and their commitment to the game."

Jordan said the two seniors are also leading on the course, carrying a strong practice work ethic into their matches and the result is lower scores.

"Both of these kids, last year especially, really saw their scores drop," he said. "Kyla placed in our conference meet and if there had been one more group to qualify to go to state Fayth would have been in that group. She was four strokes off, but she was the next one that would have qualified. Both of their games have improved dramatically. They're very committed to the game and they both love the game and are very excited about playing. They're going to have pretty successful seasons."

The team is fighting an uphill battle when it comes to practice time and location.

"Sometimes we practice at Noel's nine-hole course," Jordan said, "and we go to Neosho quite often."

Driving to Neosho, though, cuts into the team's practice time.

"The negative to it is that we don't get as long to practice," he said. "It takes us 20 minutes to load up, unload, get on the course to do whatever it is we're going to do that day, and then the same thing to get back home. So for a two-and-a-half-hour practice we're only getting an hour-and-a-half-worth of work in. That's the limitation that we see."

But once the practice time starts, Jordan said he can count on the players not wasting any time.

"The kids are really good about working hard," he said. "As soon as we get there they get the balls and go to the range and if I'm working with someone on something they work on their own. They're task oriented. They know they've got a limited amount of time and they're really good about managing themselves at times."

They also seem to like one of the perks of traveling to Neosho.

"I buy them a lot of Sonic drinks," Jordan laughed.

In their matches this season all five players will be able to compete but only the top four scores will count as the team score.