Lady Mustangs Record Preseason Wins At Springfield

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County Lady Mustangs were successful in their final 2022 preseason tuneup, winning two games in a jamboree in Springfield on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The Lady Mustangs, who open their season Saturday at 10 a.m. at Quapaw, Okla., defeated Logan-Rogersville by a 3-2 margin and Kickapoo by a 2-1 score during the Springfield doubleheader.

"In game one, against Logan-Rogersville, we didn't play up to our ability," said McDonald County coach Heath Alumbaugh. "We especially didn't hit it very well, but you kind of expect that early in the first live at-bats. But we still found a way to pull out a close win."

Alumbaugh said he was happy to see the way his team did what it had to do to scratch out the victory.

"We talk about that all the time, that sometimes being a championship-level team means you do have to just find ways to win and get it done," he said. "It's not always your best game, but you still find a way to get it done, and that's what we did against Logan-Rogersville."

In the second game, the Lady Mustangs manufactured the runs they needed early against Kickapoo and held on for the narrow win.

"We got a leadoff hit by pitch, bunted her over, and then got a two-run bomb out of the three-hole by Reagan Myrick and all of the sudden it's 2-0 in the first inning," Alumbaugh said. "Nevaeh (Dodson) in the circle pitched well enough, and we played great defense behind her and were able to preserve that two-run lead."

Alumbaugh said his team knew playing Kickapoo would be tough, but he liked the way the Lady Mustangs rose up to meet that challenge.

"Kickapoo's a quality team with a quality young lady in the circle," he said. "We knew that going into the game and we told the girls, 'Hey, you're going to have to step up in this game.' We definitely raised our level of play in that game."

"We definitely got better and stepped up our game as the day went on," he added. "[We] faced a little higher challenge and didn't back away from it at all. I'm very proud of the way we played and our effort on Saturday."

After its road trip to Quapaw, McDonald County jumps right into the regular season. The Lady Mustangs host Ozark on Monday and will play at Joplin on Tuesday. Thursday it's back to Anderson for a matchup with Marshfield at Lady Mustang Field. The team then finishes the first full week of the season with a road game at Willard on Friday, Sept. 2.